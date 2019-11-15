The RedRaiderSports.com staff members give you their take on what they expect to see when the Red Raiders host the TCU Horned Frogs.

Soliz: Texas Tech 38, TCU 31

Give me Tech at home. Jett Duffey is taking steps forward every game and keeps getting better. Running the ball in November is key. I expect David Yost and Matt Wells to rely heavily on SaRodorick Thompson and Ta’Zhawn Henry like Wells has promoted. A strong defensive showing by Jordyn Brooks and Doug Coleman shut the Horned Frogs’ offense in check when it’s crunch time.

Golan: Texas Tech 23, TCU 19

Save for 2014, this game has been weirdly close over the years despite TCU being the far better team the last decade. Both teams are desperate for a win and Tech's best chance is to take away Reagor and not let him beat them. I'm not sure if the Frogs have the pieces on offense to consistently move the ball if they do that. On the other hand I expect TCU's defense to be one of the better challenges Jett Duffey has seen to date. At the end I'll go with Tech at home, feeding off the crowd and getting one step closer to bowl eligibility.

Rogers: Texas Tech 31, TCU 23

This is a must win game for both teams. The real question is what Tech team shows up. Tech will need to get off to another fast start and must be able to contain Jaelen Reagor on defense. Max Duggan has shown glimpses of being a good quarterback this season, but lacks consistency. I see this game as an opportunity for Tech to really start building some momentum. The last time Tech won back to back games was to open the season vs Montana State and UTEP. Jett Duffey throws for 3 touchdowns and runs for another and the Red Raiders pick off Duggan twice in route to their second consecutive victory over TCU.

Watson: Texas Tech 34, TCU 31

I think the Red Raider has to really come to life, especially since TCU QB Max Duggan is nursing that finger injury on his throwing hand and the fact that he’s a true freshman facing the end-of-the-season stretch. Duggan can be crafty and resilient as he showed in the OT heartbreaking loss to Baylor, which is why the secondary especially needs to be on point or else the “walk-off home runs” will continue. I like Texas Tech at home, especially since the Red Raiders have momentum coming off the West Virginia win. I see Duffey taking over and leading the offense back to .500 and one win closer to bowl eligibility.



Hipple: Texas Tech 31, TCU 24