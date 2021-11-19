Staff Predictions: Oklahoma State

Coming off a thrilling win to clinch bowl eligibility vs Iowa State, Texas Tech continues Big 12 Conference play this weekend when the Red Raiders host the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how the staff at RedRaiderSports.com sees things going on Saturday.

Ben Golan

Texas Tech exceeded everyone's expectations last week vs the Cyclones. Donovan Smith was fantastic. The offensive line was solid. The defense played well enough, especially generating turnovers and against the run. There are reasons to feel good about a Texas Tech upset win this week at home in front of what should be a good crowd. I just think Oklahoma State is too hot right now and they have a lot more to play for. As John Harris famously said last week, but adjusting to this weeks opponent: "The Big 12 does not want Oklahoma State to lose this game." Score: Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 30

Kolt Rogers

Oklahoma State arguably has the best defense in the league. I think after a great showing last weekend, that Donovan Smith and crew will be able to move the ball against the Pokes. A big key to the game will be Tech’s ability to force turnovers from Spencer Sanders. I expect OSU to try and establish the ground game early and often. The previous 3 seasons, these games between the two teams have been fairly close games every year. I expect the same this season as well.

Score: Oklahoma State 35, Texas Tech 31

Brandon Soliz

Score: Texas Tech 38, Oklahoma State 28

4O9to8O6Nback

I’ll say Ok. State 31-20. But then again… we’re a team with a Pump Jack on the sideline & a mobile 230+ pound quarterback, with a staff coaching for their future careers, and playing a night game at home in front of a fan base and administration that most people in the FTF want to spite by winning. Gundy could be walking into a classic L shaped ambush…. Score: Oklahoma State 31, Texas Tech 20

Mark Moore

Donovan Smith was key last weekend in neutralizing a tough Cyclone defense. He’ll have to be great again on Saturday with one of the nation’s premiere defenses heading to town. Smith’s ability to keep the ball and run forces the defense to account for him on every play, and he appeared to give the Red Raider running game a shot in the arm. The 6.1 yards per carry last weekend was the highest average for Texas Tech in Big 12 play and the 207 rushing yards was the second highest total of the season. Smith has been equally impressive through the air, completing 77.97% of his pass attempts and has a passer rating of 176.71. The Red Raider offensive line, for the second week in a row, may be facing the toughest task of all. Oklahoma State leads the nation in sacks and is seventh in tackles for loss. For Smith and the offense to be successful, it’s going to have to start up front with Texas Tech establishing the line of scrimmage. Having said all that… Score: Oklahoma State 35, Texas Tech 24

Billy Watson