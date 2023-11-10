Texas Tech and Kansas will face off on Saturday morning in Lawrence, a game the 7-2 Jayhawks are favored by four points. The RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting tomorrow's matchup.

Justin: Kansas 42. Texas Tech 31 This should be a good one, flat out. I am extremely worried about the prolific offense for the Jayhawks and how this Tech defense can keep them in check. I am expecting the Tech offense to be better than it has been. If Tahj can get rolling against a team that hasn't stopped the run a ton, it'll probably be a very big advantage. I am hoping that Morton can show off his health, and stay healthy here. Like I said, I'm expecting a good one, but I think the Jayhawks have the edge here.

Jarrett: Kansas 45, Texas Tech 38 The Red Raiders have a lot going for them heading in Lawrence this weekend. Behren Morton should be healthier and Jacob Rodriguez is a big boost for a defense that will have a full plate against the Kansas offense. That plate is going to be stacked high though, and it is hard for me to see Tech being able to slow down this Jayhawk attack, especially if Jason Bean is heavily involved in the run. Tech's offense flashed its own explosiveness a week ago, and if the Red Raiders want to stay in this game, their best method might be having to keep up in a shootout. At the end of the day, Kansas is dangerous and there is a reason this is the biggest game of the season. Tech has owned this series but Kansas is undefeated at home. I don't foresee the Jayhawks running away with this one, but the Red Raiders have a tough road ahead.

Ben: Kansas 38, Texas Tech 35 Usually a 7-2 team at home would be favored by more than 4 points against a visitor under .500, but that's not the case here. Both teams need this one for different reasons. Kansas is looking to stay alive in the Big 12 title race, while Texas Tech needs to win two of its final three games to get bowl eligible. With a healthy Behren Morton, Texas Tech has a shot every week, and this week is no different. If the Red Raiders can play turnover-free, as they did last week, this will be a coin flip type of game. Lance Leipold should be in national coach of the year discussions for the job he's done. Kansas is 5-0 at home, and they usually score a lot of points. I see that continuing this weekend.