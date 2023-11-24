Texas Tech and Texas are set to meet on the gridiron for the final time in Big 12 play later today, and the RedRaiderSports.com staff takes a swing at predicting the matchup. Texas enters the game as 13.5-point favorites at most books around the nation.

Justin: Texas 31, Texas Tech 28. This game means a ton to both sides, for different reasons. Expect a better game than the 13.5-point spread suggests, in my opinion. With the way Texas has struggled to put away teams they are supposedly better than, I’m envisioning Behren Morton having the ball in the 4th quarter with a chance to take the lead. What more can you want?

Jarrett: Texas 24, Texas Tech 17 I firmly believe that Tech has a shot tonight. Do I think the 14 point spread is a little overboard? 100 percent. But as much as I want to think Tech has a good chance to win, it’s not enough to warrant giving my pick for the Red Raiders. Texas has struggled to put teams away and Tahj Brooks is the best running back this defense has seen all season. If the running game can’t get off the ground however, the ball is in Behren Morton’s court and it becomes a question if he’s healthy enough to be shouldered upon (no pun intended). Tech will keep it close, but there might be too much firepower on both sides of the ball for Texas to overcome.

Ben: Texas 34, Texas Tech 29 I think the Longhorns are at home and have a lot more to play for. Yes, Texas Tech would love to end the regular season on a high note and potentially spoil Texas' bid to the Big 12 championship. They don't want it so much to where they sacrifice the future. See: sitting their best linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in order to preserve his redshirt (I agree with this move btw). With Behren Morton back and healthy, Tech makes UT sweat a little bit and keeps it a one possession game late, but doesn't do enough to steal the win.