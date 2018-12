MORE: What will make Texas Tech's 2019 class a success? | Coach Snapshot: Jovon Bouknight| RRS TV: Level and Dickens discuss Wells' start, perform a post mortem on the Kingsbury era

RedRaiderSports.com's weekly subscriber-only live chat is brought to by Southern Hollywood. For all of your embroidery and screen printing needs, go with our friends at Southern Hollywood.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CHAT