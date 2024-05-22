After not taking a scholarship inside linebacker in the 2024 class, Texas Tech is looking to beef up the position in 2025.

The newest offer went out to a recruit in an unfamiliar area that lately has become very familiar to Texas Tech fans - Sioux Falls (SD) O'Gorman prospect Sullivan Schlimgen.

When Schlimgen picked up his offer from Texas Tech earlier this week he became the third South Dakotan in the class to earn a Red Raider offer, joining Winner OL Shawn Hammerbeck and Stevens OL Elias Gillen.

Schlimgen's recruitment to Texas Tech is being led by inside linebacker's coach Josh Bookbinder and General Manager James Blanchard.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Schlimgen to discuss the offer, his thoughts on TTU, official visit plans and more.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Schlimgen also holds offers from Air Force, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

... As a junior Schlimgen put up 99 tackles, 12.5 TFL's, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 6 pass breakups defensively. On the offensive side of the ball he caught 30 passes for 459 yards and 4 touchdowns.

... Schlimgen put up a personal record 10.99 second 100 meters on the track earlier this month.

... Schlimgen also plays baseball and was recently named 1st Team All-State

How the Texas Tech offer came together: "Yeah so I was actually running at a track meet Thursday and they (Bookbinder and Blanchard) got in touch with me, followed me on Twitter and they texted me that they're gonna come watch me work out tomorrow. So that would have been Friday. Friday morning I did a workout for him (Bookbinder) and he said that he liked everything that he saw, said I had all the tools to play for him. He said he was gonna go back and talk to the coaching staff. I just continually talked to him throughout the day. The next day coach Blanchard said to give him a call when I was free and they gave me the good news so that was pretty exciting."