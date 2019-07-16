Social Slant: Texas Tech Media Days recap
Matt Wells' first Media Days as Texas Tech head coach has come and gone as the Red Raiders are two weeks away from beginning fall camp in preparation for the 2019 season.
In case you missed any of the action from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the team at RedRaiderSports.com put together a social media recap of all the highlights.
Honored to represent #TexasTech at #Big12MediaDays with @kirbyhocutt & @TTUCoachWells. Ready for football season! 🏈 #wreckem pic.twitter.com/CSBLZhdR6I— Texas Tech Cheer (@ttucheer) July 15, 2019
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby starts us off at #Big12MediaDays. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/LlvVmpqn6k— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) July 15, 2019
Hear from offensive guru @TTUCoachWells as he steps up to the microphone in Arlington.#Big12FB | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/6Xw5IDNTCO— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) July 15, 2019
@TTUCoachWells of @TexasTechFB is off and running at his first @Big12Conference Media Days. Announces that QB Alan Bowman is completely healthy, and has been watching Utah State tape to get a better idea of new offense.— FWAA (@TheFWAA) July 15, 2019
"When you say we're a 'We, Us & Our' program, it's not only me, it's not only our players, but it's the fan base. I respect the passion our fans have for Texas Tech, and I look forward to playing in front of them." - @TTUCoachWells— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 15, 2019
🔴 #WeUsOur | #WreckEm ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/wylYYbi0eT
🔴@Big12Conference Media Day ready⚫️ pic.twitter.com/571kYI1hJH— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 15, 2019
.@TTUCoachWells is going to adapt his personnel as he sees fit coming into the Big 12.#Big12MediaDays | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/3HLq8CEJ8j— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) July 15, 2019
"Biggest key for us in year one is establishing our culture."— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) July 15, 2019
-New @TexasTechFB @TTUCoachWells at #Big12FB Media Days pic.twitter.com/oAUBhglpkg
The new kid in town is ready to roll!@TTUCoachWells sits down with @ctsteckel and brings plenty of excitement to Lubbock!#Big12FB | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/5FsQybcYnL— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) July 15, 2019
Raider Red wants a @Big12Conference Trophy... #Big12FB #Big12MediaDays pic.twitter.com/AbsMAiXZRI— Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) July 15, 2019
Showing love to our guys in the trenches with some TV time for @bruffytravis! 🎥📺— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 15, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/E0lPOMqcYt
Cheesin 😁— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 15, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ZwSVsFYZuY
Establish the "How."— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 15, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/VTj7zxWJiE
Ŧalkin the Ŧalk.— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 15, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/tCE479mr9e
.@TexasTechFB’s @jordynbrooks25 has a message for Red Raider Nation for the upcoming season:— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) July 15, 2019
“Stay tuned” #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/PNqwDo7bpD
📸💥🤧— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) July 15, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LPpTIiOOwP
The heart and soul of this @TexasTechFB defense, @jordynbrooks25, talked with @SCMerrifield about being prepared for a new season.#Big12MediaDays | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/9kcZtTu70G— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) July 15, 2019