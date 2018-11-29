Social Slant: Reaction to Texas Tech's hire of Matt Wells
WELLS TO TEXAS TECH: Five questions about the hire | Pros and cons
What did Twitter think of Texas Tech's hire of Matt Wells?
Our first home run coaching hire this cycle. Well done, Tech. https://t.co/0WXd4T5DWq— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 30, 2018
Apropos of nothing, I was just talking to an AD of a school who has played Utah State recently about something totally unrelated. Unprompted, he couldn’t have been more complimentary of Matt Wells.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 30, 2018
Such a savvy hire. https://t.co/9fP7MZcBbc— David Ubben (@davidubben) November 30, 2018
Matt Wells is a great guy and did an impressive job at Utah State. The hire makes a lot of sense. Hope Tech fans who wanted Leach/others will give him a chance and some patience. https://t.co/GXgSUKnKvn— Max Olson (@max_olson) November 30, 2018
An encouraging sign for Texas Tech: Utah State has No. 3 scoring offense and a top-25 defense in stop rate this season. Hard to find that kind of balance.— Max Olson (@max_olson) November 30, 2018
Thank you @CoachWellsUSUFB!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/MasEoW2Wk4— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 30, 2018
“Reload, not rebuild...” Lets get it then! @CoachWellsUSUFB— Jack Anderson (@JackAnderson_53) November 30, 2018
November 30, 2018
There are five coaches in Mountain West history who have won MWC coach of the year multiple times: Urban Meyer, Gary Patterson, Rocky Long, Sonny Lubick and new Texas Tech coach Matt Wells #WreckEm— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 30, 2018
Matt Wells is a great coach and a better man. On a personal note, I could not be happier for him and his family.— Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) November 30, 2018
With that said, the cupboards are full at USU for 2019. Whoever the new coach ends up being will have the pieces in place for another special season.
Matt Wells has gone 44-34 at Utah State for a win percentage of .564. That might seem pedestrian, but compare it to Utah State's lifetime .490 win percentage in games coached by anybody besides Matt Wells. https://t.co/rbJVOcwmjA— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 30, 2018
Whoa, Matt Wells to Texas Tech?— Tommy Tran (@TommyTranTV) November 30, 2018
Good for him, better for them.
Matt Wells did more for this program than I’m afraid most fans understand. He is a class act and I am so sad to see him go. But I am excited for his future in college football.— the SportsPaige (@sportsPaige94) November 30, 2018
Matt Wells to Texas Tech seems like a good hire. He won consistently in a hard locale and stuck around Utah State for most of the decade.— Warren Taylor (@WarrenETaylor) November 30, 2018
I’ll answer a question with a question: why in the hell are Tech fans so PESSIMISTIC? Missed a bowl once in 6 years (in a year with 4 1-score losses), two 10-win seasons at *Utah State*... https://t.co/KomZbvnps2— Bill Connelly (@SBN_BillC) November 30, 2018
Matt Wells is as classy of a guy as there is in the business, and he’s been a fantastic representative of Utah State. Thanks for doing it the right way, coach.— ᴊᴀᴅᴇɴ ᴊᴏʜɴsᴏɴ (@jadenjohnson00) November 30, 2018
Today I became a fan of Texas Tech.