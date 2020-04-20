Signee Q&A with DB Nate Floyd
Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech!
Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T
Promo Code: WreckEm2020
This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020.
What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?
"My most memorable moment was probably vs College Station my sophomore year"
What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?
"My favorite part was when it was over."
Youngbull is headed to....#rippawpaw— Nathaneal. (@natekeyon8) October 10, 2019
🎥|• @alex_vazzz @joshhardwick30 pic.twitter.com/wFJLdUwbUz
What was the craziest thing any coach said to you in your recruitment?
"Their hasn’t been anything too far out of pocket."
What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?
"Well for myself, I liked the staff as whole and the bond I saw the team have at practice...my mom wanted to watch me play in person and Tech was closest to home out of my offers that would allow her to come watch me play and for not to be distracted by any outsiders, that also pushed the commitment."
What’s your favorite Tech uniform combination?
"Honestly they're all clean to me."
What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?
"#5, because I was 5 when my dad left."
What are your goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?
"Freshman year I want to try and earn a starting position and hopefully perform to earn any type of award for the conference and with that push to get to be playing in January."
What is your current height and weight?
"6-foot-1, 170 pounds."
Who is your favorite football player and why?
"Tyrann Mathieu, I like his grind to be great."
You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?
"My mom of course.”
Appreciate everything TIGERLAND. pic.twitter.com/pyN7p0wvaT— Nathaneal. (@natekeyon8) November 26, 2019
You get one song to play when you’re running out of the tunnel. What song do you pick?
"We ready by Archie Eversole."
What is your favorite movie?
"Bad Boys II."
Whataburger or In-N-Out?
"Whataburger."
What is the last thing you want to tell Tech fans before you head out to Lubbock?
"Hope y’all are all safe and healthy and can’t wait for my brothers and I to get to work so y’all are able to watch us in January."