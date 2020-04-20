Cash in on our latest promotion today and gain FREE ACCESS TO RedRaiderSports.com until kickoff! Catch all the latest news on recruiting, news and everything Texas Tech!

Oh, and it doesn't stop there – with your subscription you'll be able to discuss these topics and more on our very active message board – Inside the Double T

Promo Code: WreckEm2020

This offer is valid through June 1, 2020. Users will have free access until September 1, 2020.

New Users | Past Subscribers