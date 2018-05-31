We caught up with Wagoner (Okla.) linebacker Patrick Curley as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2018. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Wagoner Bulldog to a Red Raider.

What made you decide to sign with Texas Tech?

"It's a great school. I've always wanted to play football in the Big 12 and whenever that opportunity came about, I couldn't turn away from it."

Which position will you specifically be playing when you get to campus?

Inside, will linebacker.

You can have any football player on your team. In this fantasy, who do you pick?

Current height and weight?

"Roughly around 6-foot-2, maybe a little taller and about 215 (pounds)."

Whataburger or In-N-Out and why?

"In-N-Out's real big in Texas I know. I've grown up in Oklahoma and Whataburger is good, but I've eaten at In-N-Out a couple of times and it's hard to beat it so I'd probably say In-N-Out."

What stuck out to you most about Tech or Lubbock on your visits?

"Well the campus was huge, being able to see the campus on the visit. I'm going to be going into engineering and whenever I was down there on the visit, the academic advisers were talking about the engineering school being ranked nationally and that was really awesome to hear that."

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

Jesus Christ.

Do you feel like you've already built a bond with anyone on the team or in the class with you?

"Probably not yet. Dawson (Deaton) was my host whenever I was down there on the visit and I got to talk to a couple of guys on the team just a here and there. They were kind of busy and everything, but I'm looking forward to being able to get to know everyone a lot better when I'm down there."

What's your expectation for yourself in your first season at Tech?

"I'm not sure if I'll be redshirted or not. I'll find that out whenever I get down there. I just want to go in there and be the hardest worker there and just do what I can."

Favorite movie you saw recently?

Woodlawn.

You’ve got to pick one song to play when you run out of the tunnel. What is it?

Blood, Sweat, Tears by Future.

Who is your favorite football player, and why?

"I'd have to say Luke Kuechly or Sean Lee. I just like how versatile they are and just their football IQ. They know where the ball's going before it's snapped."

Do you know who you're rooming with?

"I do not."

One last thing you want to tell Texas Tech fans before you head to Lubbock?