We caught up with Clear Lake (TX) defensive end Quinton Williams as part of our signee Q&A series for the class of 2019. We asked him a few questions as he prepares to make the transition from a Clear Lake Falcon to a Texas Tech Red Raider.

What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

"Playing at NRG stadium."

What was your favorite part of the recruiting process?

"Getting my Tech offer."

What was the craziest thing a coach said to you in your recruitment?

"One of the coaches said 'I can still do a backflip'."

What was the biggest reason you picked Texas Tech?

"The family environment is what made me choose Texas Tech."

What number do you want to wear at Tech and why?

"The number 4 because I was born on the 4th of July."

What are you goals for your freshman season, and overall in your Tech career?

"I want to be able to show up and show out and really make a name for myself."

Current height and weight?

"6-foot-6 and 235 pounds."

Who is your favorite football player and why?

"Ray Lewis because he didn't care who was in front of him - they got popped."

You can have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, and ask them any questions you might have. Who would you pick?

"LeBron James."

Favorite movie?

"The Five Heartbeats."

You've got to pick one song to play when you run out of the tunnel. What is it?

"Hustle Hard by Ace Hood."

Whataburger or In-N-Out?

"Whataburger."

Houston or Dallas?

"The H, fasho."

Pat Mahomes or Baker Mayfield?

"Pat Mahomes."

One last thing you want to tell Texas Tech fans before you head to Lubbock?