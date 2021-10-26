SHOW GOES ON: Cumbie moves into interim role with focus on Oklahoma

The past 24 hours for Texas Tech football has been eventful – especially for Sonny Cumbie. The former Red Raider QB woke up as the offensive coordinator on Monday morning then fast forward to Tuesday morning and he's starting his first official day as Texas Tech's interim head coach.

Cumbie was named to take over in the position by Kirby Hocutt following the dismissal of Matt Wells following a 13-17 record over 30 games in his stint in Lubbock.

Cumbie didn't shy away from showing his emotions during his opening statement when discussing Wells and the business of coaching.

"Very difficult profession we chose to go into. I'm forever grateful for coach Wells bringing me here," Cumbie said before pausing and taking a moment. "It's just something - when you're passionate about people and you care about people and you know who's involved - it hurts. But. at the same time, there's an opportunity that Kirby (Hocutt) has asked us to step in and bridge the gap. We're not looking at it to bridge the gap. We're looking at it as a challenge and to love our players well and to lead our players well. I think it's an opportunity for us as coaches to show them leadership that is different than what they may expect to see from what they may see in the rest of society and the rest of this world."

Cumbie said he believes when an opportunity comes you have to be ready. He mentioned feeling like he let Wells down, but is ready to move forward with the staff still in tact.

Cumbie was on the coaching staff when Mike Leach left Lubbock so is familiar with how this business works. He'll be the seventh head coach since the Leach departure. He has expectations to grow this team's legacy into one that can be remembered.

Another familiarity this week is going against the Oklahoma Sooners led by Lincoln Riley who was on staff with Cumbie during his first stint on the Red Raider coaching staff.

The new head man made it clear that Henry Colombi is going to be the starting QB this week against the Sooners. Cumbie said he did not make good calls for Colombi last week and takes ownership in the offense's struggles against Kansas State.