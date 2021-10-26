SHOW GOES ON: Cumbie moves into interim role with focus on Oklahoma
The past 24 hours for Texas Tech football has been eventful – especially for Sonny Cumbie. The former Red Raider QB woke up as the offensive coordinator on Monday morning then fast forward to Tuesday morning and he's starting his first official day as Texas Tech's interim head coach.
Cumbie was named to take over in the position by Kirby Hocutt following the dismissal of Matt Wells following a 13-17 record over 30 games in his stint in Lubbock.
Cumbie didn't shy away from showing his emotions during his opening statement when discussing Wells and the business of coaching.
"Very difficult profession we chose to go into. I'm forever grateful for coach Wells bringing me here," Cumbie said before pausing and taking a moment. "It's just something - when you're passionate about people and you care about people and you know who's involved - it hurts. But. at the same time, there's an opportunity that Kirby (Hocutt) has asked us to step in and bridge the gap. We're not looking at it to bridge the gap. We're looking at it as a challenge and to love our players well and to lead our players well. I think it's an opportunity for us as coaches to show them leadership that is different than what they may expect to see from what they may see in the rest of society and the rest of this world."
Cumbie said he believes when an opportunity comes you have to be ready. He mentioned feeling like he let Wells down, but is ready to move forward with the staff still in tact.
Cumbie was on the coaching staff when Mike Leach left Lubbock so is familiar with how this business works. He'll be the seventh head coach since the Leach departure. He has expectations to grow this team's legacy into one that can be remembered.
Another familiarity this week is going against the Oklahoma Sooners led by Lincoln Riley who was on staff with Cumbie during his first stint on the Red Raider coaching staff.
The new head man made it clear that Henry Colombi is going to be the starting QB this week against the Sooners. Cumbie said he did not make good calls for Colombi last week and takes ownership in the offense's struggles against Kansas State.
Oklahoma, although undefeated, has been in its fair share of scares this season. Kansas, the consistent bottom of the Big 12 team, had the Sooners on the ropes in Lawrence, Kansas, but ultimately failed to keep its foot down to come up with the win.
However, Oklahoma did not look like the usual powerhouse team in that close one. Cumbie knows though that the Sooners are still not an easy task.
"We understand that they're a great opponent," Cumbie said, "and you're playing on the road. It's going to be a very difficult environment to play in. They're a great team, they have great talent. Obviously, they're very well-coached. We know our plate's full, but the main thing is for us to put together the best gameplan we can in a short week at that standpoint and go out and execute ... Coach them up this week and play in a great environment on Saturday."
Cumbie said he knows defensive coordinator Keith Patterson has a plan to hold QB Caleb Williams and the rest of the Oklahoma rushers to slow them down.
Cumbie said he'll know what the defense is doing, but ultimately he is trusting Patterson to take care of the defense.
Something that will be different on Saturday is Cumbie trotting along the sideline instead of calling plays from the booth. Listed on the game notes as coaches in the pressbox will be linebackers coach Kevin Cosgrove and offensive assistant Jake Brown.
Hocutt mentioned on Monday that Cumbie could be in the mix if things line up to be considered for the next head coach. Right now, though, Cumbie said he feels no pressure on auditioning in a sense. His responsibility along with the rest of the coaches is the players and winning the final five weeks of the season.
"This is always an important place to me being from West Texas and a walk-on and coming here and doing that," Cumbie said. "Really not a time to reflect on anything that I've done or any position I've been on. It's really about reflecting on how do we get this thing going this week and how do we prepare our kids and give them energy and passion for the game."
Cumbie gave a quick injury update and said he believes that Jacob Morgenstern, Tony Bradford, Adrian Frye and Reggie Pearson would be out this upcoming Saturday. He expects Kosi Eldridge to be back at practice on Tuesday, though.