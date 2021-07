Rumor: Texas, Oklahoma seeking possible departure from Big 12 for SEC

On Wednesday, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reported that Oklahoma University and the University of Texas were exploring the option of possibly joining the Southeastern Conference, according to a high-ranking college official with information on the possible move.

As of 4:15 p.m. CT, no official word has been released by either schools, the SEC or the Big 12. A possible departure would leave the Big 12 with only eight teams in Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Iowa State.

RedRaiderSports.com reached out to the Texas Tech President's Office regarding the rumor but has not received a statement as of this time.

Reporters took to Twitter to paint a better picture on the scenario. Below are some of those tweets including some that included Texas A&M's opinion: