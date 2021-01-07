RedRaiderSports - RRS TV: Texas Tech QB signee Behren Morton

{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 12:50:53 -0600') }}
football
Edit
RRS TV: Texas Tech QB signee Behren Morton
Matt Clare
•
RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news