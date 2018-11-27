RedRaiderSports.com

RRS TV: Level and Dickens talk Holgorsen, Hocutt, Stoops
MORE: Holgorsen a legit candidate? | What is Hocutt's timetable? | Details on Kingsbury's meeting with team | Five recruits the next coach should target
Chris Level and Aaron Dickens discuss the third day of Texas Tech's coaching search, including comments about Dana Holgorsen, Kirby Hocutt and Bob Stoops.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news