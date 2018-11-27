RedRaiderSports.com

Ticker
RRS TV: Level and Dickens talk Holgorsen, Hocutt, Stoops

Chris Level and Aaron Dickens
MORE: Holgorsen a legit candidate? | What is Hocutt's timetable? | Details on Kingsbury's meeting with team | Five recruits the next coach should target

Chris Level and Aaron Dickens discuss the third day of Texas Tech's coaching search, including comments about Dana Holgorsen, Kirby Hocutt and Bob Stoops.

