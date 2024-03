North Crowley offensive guard Henry Fenuku has seen his recruitment take off in 2024 with over 20 new offers. The three-star standout now lists 24 total offers from programs around the country, including Texas Tech.

RedRaiderSports TV caught up with Fenuku at the Under Armour Camp in Dallas this weekend where he competed against some of the region's best talent. He recaps the UA Dallas event, his busy 2024 so far, visit plans this spring, his relationship with the Texas Tech coaches and more.