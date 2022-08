Texas Tech Regent, former Texas Tech letterman and RedRaiderSports member Cody Campbell joins RRS TV to talk about the recent NIL announcement from the Matador Club and the $200 million dollar stadium rennovation project set to begin after the 2022 football season.

