With Big 12 Conference play opening tomorrow, the RedRaiderSports staff takes a look ahead to the Longhorns' trip to Lubbock for the last time before they exit the conference. Vegas Odds: Texas (-7) @ Texas Tech Over/Under: 61

Ben Golan: This is a matchup that historically has not gone the Red Raiders way regardless of how good the teams are, how healthy the teams are, who is playing quarterback or any other factor. This is a matchup of strength vs strength. Texas’ offense has some of the best skill position players in the nation while the Red Raider defense has been stout this season. I think Tech keeps it close in front of a sold out crowd, but in the end, as it goes, the Longhorns get the victory. Score prediction: Texas 31, Texas Tech 27

Brandon Soliz:

Donovan Smith needs to have the best game of his life to get this win. The Texas Tech weapons, i.e., Loic Fouonji, Myles Price, etc. need to break out this game but that will be tough going up against another really tough defense. The good thing, though, is Tech’s defense is strong and will cause the same problem for the Texas offense. I just think the Red Raiders aren’t where they’re supposed to be in terms of moving the ball and scoring. I see this one being close but the Tech offense falling short in the end. Score prediction: Texas 28, Texas Tech 24

Justin Apodaca: Man, this one should be good. The Longhorns and the Red Raiders in Lubbock is going to be an atmosphere that I am going to miss if this is the last rendition. That aside, both teams have some questions at the quarterback position heading into Saturday's matchup and for the Longhorns it has meant a more run-dominant offense. If the Red Raider front-seven can contain the Heisman-hopeful in Bijan Robinson, Tech is going to have a real shot in this one. That along with the Red Raiders recent struggles on offense, I am expecting a game that goes just under the Vegas total. If Tech can create a turnover or flip the field in their favor, along with being in front of a sell-out crowd, I think they could pull out a victory. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 31, Texas 28.

Trevor Cobern:

This matchup is usually a great one, minus last year's contest, and I expect Saturday to be no exception. A rowdy, sold-out crowd in Lubbock will be the toughest environment the Longhorns have played in all year, and I think that will give Texas Tech a huge boost early on. This game will come down to the quarterback play of both teams and Tech's ability to limit the damage Bijan Robinson is able to do on the ground. Donovan Smith looks to rebound after a rough game against NC State, and I think he does just that on Saturday. Texas Tech's defense has looked phenomenal this season, and if Tyree Wilson and the veteran defensive line can get to Ewers/Card early and often, the Red Raiders have a great chance to pull out a victory.

Texas' defense is tough and experienced, but the Texas Tech offense improves, and the Red Raiders barely edge Texas in the fourth quarter for their first conference win of the season. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 34, Texas 30

Chase Champlin:

This game is always fun, and I'm super excited that it's finally here. The Red Raiders will be playing in front of a sold-out crowd for the first conference game of the season and it will be rowdy. As everyone knows this rivalry is one of the best in the Big 12 and it'll be the hardest crowd Texas has faced all season. With that being said, Texas Tech's defense, which has been pretty good, has to be able to stop Bijan Robinson. If the defensive line can stop him and get to Quinn Ewers then the Red Raiders should have a good chance to grab this win. Although, Texas has also been very good on defense and Donovan Smith can not play like he did at NC State if they want to win. It will be a tough one but I am going to say the Red Raiders will get this one in a very close fight. Score Prediction: Texas Tech 34 Texas 28

