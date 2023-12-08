Texas Tech’s linebacking corps was a question mark heading into the 2023 season, especially in the depth behind starters Jacob Rodriguez and Jesiah Pierre.

The Red Raiders quickly found themselves needing someone to step up when Rodriguez went down in the first quarter against Wyoming in the opening game of the season.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Ben Roberts was able to provide that spark and he quickly settled into a starting role for the team and wound-up leading Tech in tackles in his first season as a starter.

“When I stepped out against Oregon, I was nervous but after that first drive or two, I was good I was settled down,” Roberts said. “Definitely spending time around the older guys, getting their advice on situations, watching a lot of film and then practicing against the ones that we have here. You when you practice are ones just like okay, I can play with anybody.”

Roberts, the former three-star recruit out of V.R. Eaton in Haslet, has earned plenty of recognition after his strong season with a Co-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year award alongside a couple of All-American nods as those start to trickle out.

“It's cool that's really all it is,” Roberts said. “It's a nice thing to look at. But it doesn’t affect me as a person. I'm still going to come out and work the same way that I have. Looking past those awards, yeah, they're nice and I appreciate them, but my biggest goal here is to win.”

The strong-willed freshman came into the season just looking to make an impact in any way that he can believes that there is more to be done as a Red Raider.

“You know, my goal was to come out and be productive.,” Roberts said. “That being just running to the ball making tackles and playing as hard as I could, which, which I didn't expect to win any awards just to be in good graces with the staff. It worked out, it’s nice to see those awards, but I’d like to win a bit more, you know?”

Roberts will look to build on his 100 tackles in 2024 as a Red Raider with a lengthy offseason ahead to improve.

“I’m never going to go anywhere; this is where I want to be. I love this place,” Roberts said. “It's just that experience under my belt, being in tough situations being down, being up, the nerves will be away next year. It'll just be me playing a game I love, no nerves, just having fun.”

Roberts will return to spearhead the linebacking corps with Jacob Rodriguez by his side, helping solidify the middle of the field for the Red Raiders.