The Texas Tech coaches recently hosted several prospects for the program's first Junior Day in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

One of the prospects in town for the weekend was Melissa defensive end Nigel Smith and the Rivals 100 prospect connected with RedRaiderSports to recap his visit.

What you need to know...

...Smith received his offer from the Red Raiders on January 5th, 2022

...the four-star prospect currently lists 37 total offers from programs around the country, including offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Oregon and others

...the standout prospect also plays varsity basketball and is running on the varsity track this spring

...as a junior, Smith was named the District 7-5A-II Defensive Lineman of the Year and earned a Class 5A First-Team All-State selection

Relationship with TTU coaches: "I started talking with Coach (Joey) McGuire probably right after he arrived at Texas Tech. I usually talk with him, Coach (James) Lockhart and Coach (C.J.) Ah You on a weekly basis."

Junior Day visit: "It was my first visit to Lubbock and I really enjoyed it. It was great getting to meet the coaches in person, getting to know them and I was able to meet the entire coaching staff. The Tech coaches seem like real, genuine coaches and it was good getting to know them more. Overall, it was a nice and chill visit.

"Coach McGuire gave a speech to the entire group of recruits and I was able to meet with him one on one. When we talked, there was no recruiting, he really took time to get to know me and we talked about life, how things are for a college athlete."