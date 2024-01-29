Game Details Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas When: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30 Watch it on: ESPN2 What to know: TCU Head coach: Jamie Dixon (8th season) Record: 15-5 (4-3 Big 12) Preseason conference selection: 5th Winners of back-to-back games, including one on the road, No. 15 Texas Tech will look to close its brief two-game road trip with a win Tuesday when it takes on No. 25 TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. The Red Raiders are coming off a comeback victory over Oklahoma in Norman and a win over the Horned Frogs would push their road record past its current .500 (2-2) mark. TCU is coming off one of the best finishes and games of the season, as the Horned Frogs took down Baylor, 105-102, in triple overtime Saturday in Waco. With a conference record of 4-3, TCU has had glorifying wins like the one over Baylor and a triumph over the mighty Houston. The Frogs have also not been without their slip ups however, dropping a game to Cincinnati and a home loss to Iowa State, the latter of which saw TCU turn the ball over 27 times to the Cyclones.

The Red Raiders continue to earn their respect across the landscape of the sport, now standing 15th-ranked in the AP Poll. The win over the Sooners shot Tech up seven spots in the NCAA’s NET rankings to No. 26, while KenPom has the Red Raiders in an identical fixture. TCU finds itself a few places higher than Tech in KenPom at No. 23, while the NET seats the Horned Frogs at No. 30. TCU’s style of play is predicated around pace and moving the ball up the floor at a rapid tempo. The Horned Frogs average the most points scored of any team in the conference, scoring at a clip of 79.6 per game. This goes hand-in-hand with leading the conference tempo rankings for both KenPom and EvanMiya– this the result of TCU averaging the most possessions per game, hovering around the 70 mark per both websites. The heartbeat of this Horned Frog team lies in its Big 12 Player of the Week senior forward Emanuel Miller. The physical 6-foot-7 Ontario native was a consistent force for TCU a year ago– and with Mike Miles out of the picture– has become the focal point of the team. Miller is averaging 18.1 points per game in conference play, and largely does it without having the three-point shot in his arsenal. Miller has scored at least 20 points in four of TCU’s seven conference games, including 21 in each of the last two outings. The Horned Frogs are littered with veteran talent throughout the team, including super-senior guard Trevian Tennyson. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer has raised his scoring average by four points in conference play, scoring around 13 a game in the Big 12 slate. Tennyson is the Horned Frogs’ best three-point shooter, knocking down shots from deep at a 46 percent rate.

Nelson Jr. (4) scored 30 against Baylor on 11-18 shooting (© Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)