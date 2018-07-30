Rhule talks facing Red Raiders in Jerry World, Texas Tech defense
Baylor coach Matt Rhule is entering his second season as the Bears' head coach. His inaugural season did not go as planned. In fact, "it stunk," in the words of Rhule.A 1-11 season was highlighted ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news