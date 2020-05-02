RedRaiderSports: Week in Review
RedRaiderSports recaps another busy week for Texas Tech athletics this week, a collection of stories, interviews, Q&As with coaches, video and more.
TAILGATE EXPRESS MATADOR REPORT
The Tailgate Express Matador Report, a half hour video with Chris Level, Aaron Dickens and Matt Clare talking all things Texas Tech.
TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS VIRTUAL TOUR
The Virtual Wreck 'Em Tour is live!— Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) April 30, 2020
Hop on in!
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ https://t.co/iEcSo7cMZt
The entire replay is available in the link above from Texas Tech Athletics, and our team transcribed the interviews with Men's Baseball coach Tim Tadlock and Women's Basketball standout Brittany Brewer.
The virtual tour also included interviews with Kirby Hocutt, Matt Wells, Chris Beard and a handful of live music performances from Josh Abbott, Grant Gilbert and William Clark Green.
TEXAS TECH MEN'S BASKETBALL
The week started with freshman standout Jahmi'us Ramsey making it official and declaring for the NBA Draft.
Later in the week, Chris Beard and his staff landed VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva who discussed his commitment with RedRaiderSports.
Transcript: Q&A with Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard
Story: Marcus Santos-Silva (@Marcus7345) talks about his commitment to Texas Tech. #WreckEm https://t.co/emtdqO0LN7— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) April 29, 2020
TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL
The 2020 signee Q&A series continued with LB Derrick Lewis II
Transcript: Q&A with Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson
With the state of Texas dominating the NFL Draft, we took a look at the current Rivals Texas Top 145 and the prospects Texas Tech is recruiting.
Story - Lemear has a great relationship with the TTU coaches
RRS TV: ATH target Nick Martin
Story - Murphy a top target for the TTU coaches
RRS TV: OT target Jacoby Jackson
Story - Lowery recaps TTU visit and overall recruitment
TTU makes Top 5 for Illinois LB
We caught up with Duke grad transfer and #TexasTech signee Jacob Morgenstern (@Sum2prove40) who breaks down why he chose to reunite with @CoachdjCheetah and join the Red Raiders for his senior season.https://t.co/2ryKnEPTzw— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) May 1, 2020
On Thursday, the Texas Tech coaches landed Duke linebacker Jacob Morgenstern, a graduate transfer who shared his story with RedRaiderSports.
Fresh off his commitment to #TexasTech, we caught up with Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright who breaks down why TTU was the right fit.— RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) May 1, 2020
“I told the coaches I want to commit this morning. I called coach Wells and he was just screaming and excited.”
➡️ https://t.co/1bTzhl5PSa pic.twitter.com/BtDwrCmLI2
On Friday afternoon, the Texas Tech coaches landed a commitment from Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright, a three-star prospect who shared his story with RedRaiderSports.
Wright's father, a former Oklahoma State standout and NFL player, also shares his thoughts on Solomon's commitment to TTU.