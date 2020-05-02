News More News
RedRaiderSports: Week in Review

VIan (Okla.) DT Solomon Wright, the program's latest 2021 commitment (Tulsa World)

RedRaiderSports recaps another busy week for Texas Tech athletics this week, a collection of stories, interviews, Q&As with coaches, video and more.

TAILGATE EXPRESS MATADOR REPORT

The Tailgate Express Matador Report, a half hour video with Chris Level, Aaron Dickens and Matt Clare talking all things Texas Tech.


TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS VIRTUAL TOUR

The entire replay is available in the link above from Texas Tech Athletics, and our team transcribed the interviews with Men's Baseball coach Tim Tadlock and Women's Basketball standout Brittany Brewer.

The virtual tour also included interviews with Kirby Hocutt, Matt Wells, Chris Beard and a handful of live music performances from Josh Abbott, Grant Gilbert and William Clark Green.

TEXAS TECH MEN'S BASKETBALL

The week started with freshman standout Jahmi'us Ramsey making it official and declaring for the NBA Draft.

Later in the week, Chris Beard and his staff landed VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva who discussed his commitment with RedRaiderSports.

Transcript: Q&A with Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL

The 2020 signee Q&A series continued with LB Derrick Lewis II

Transcript: Q&A with Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson

With the state of Texas dominating the NFL Draft, we took a look at the current Rivals Texas Top 145 and the prospects Texas Tech is recruiting.

Story - Lemear has a great relationship with the TTU coaches

RRS TV: ATH target Nick Martin

Story - Murphy a top target for the TTU coaches

RRS TV: OT target Jacoby Jackson

Story - Lowery recaps TTU visit and overall recruitment

TTU makes Top 5 for Illinois LB

Story - Four-star Ceyair Wright planning trip to TTU

On Thursday, the Texas Tech coaches landed Duke linebacker Jacob Morgenstern, a graduate transfer who shared his story with RedRaiderSports.


On Friday afternoon, the Texas Tech coaches landed a commitment from Vian defensive tackle Solomon Wright, a three-star prospect who shared his story with RedRaiderSports.

Wright's father, a former Oklahoma State standout and NFL player, also shares his thoughts on Solomon's commitment to TTU.

