Red Raiders resume Big 12 play against Oklahoma
Game Details
Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma
When: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27
Watch it on: ESPN+
What to know: Oklahoma
Head coach: Porter Moser (3rd season)
Preseason conference selection: 12th
With sole possession of the Big 12 lead and a week’s worth of rest in hand, the now-No. 20 Texas Tech will hit the road Saturday to take on No. 11 Oklahoma in Norman for the final time as Big 12 foes. The Red Raiders, with a 4-1 conference record, have the best winning percentage in the league (.800) and will look to build on their resume during an upcoming two-game road clip.
The Sooners, who were picked to finish 12th in the 14-team conference, surpassed expectations in non-conference play, opening up the season a crisp 10-0 with wins over other P6 schools such as Arkansas, Iowa, Providence and USC. Now in its third season with Porter Moser at the helm, Oklahoma rose up to as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll before losing to North Carolina on the road late in the non-con slate.
For both teams Saturday afternoon, the contest could prove vital in building a case to make the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners opened up Big 12 play with a critical win over the physical Iowa State, but have gone 2-3 since that victory including their most recent loss to Texas.
The Red Raiders and Sooners are seated right next to each other in both KenPom, Oklahoma is currently slotted at No. 28 while Tech is No. 29. It is a similar story in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which has Tech 33rd-ranked with the Sooners sitting a spot below.
Pop Isaacs and Joe Toussaint will have their work cut out for them with their guard opposition. Oklahoma’s offense is heavily predicated around their backcourt tandem of Javian McCollum and Milos Uzan.
McCollum, the 6-foot-2 transfer from Siena, has been Oklahoma’s heartbeat this season, averaging 14.6 points per game to lead the Sooners. Through the heavy usage of the pick-and-roll, McCollum gets to his spots often and he has shown an ability to create shots in the lane or pop back out for a three-point attempt.
Uzan, though not the most dangerous scoring threat, has made himself a worthy distributor, leading Oklahoma with 4.4 assists a night. Now in his second campaign in Norman, Uzan was a heavy contributor last season, and had one of his best performances against Tech with 18 points on 7-10 shooting in Lubbock a year ago.
Jalon Moore is a third option to keep an eye out for from the Oklahoma side. The 6-foot-7 forward averages almost 10 points a game and is the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down an average of around six a night.
It will be a big test for the Red Raiders’ perimeter shooters Saturday. Oklahoma, percentage wise, is one of the best in the conference in three-point percentage allowed. The Sooners’ opponents this season are shooting around 34 percent from three, and that tally sinks significantly in conference play to just 28.7 percent.
Tech is the best three-point shooting team in the Big 12, hovering right at 40 percent. Only twice this season have the Sooners allowed a team to shoot over that clip: UNC and Texas. Players like Chance McMillian and Kerwin Walton will have the opportunities to thrive in a game like this and could prove to the X-factors.
With a well-earned break following a grueling opening to the conference act, Tech should be rejuvenated heading into the Lloyd Noble Center. Saturday will give the Red Raiders a chance to spring on this Oklahoma team that simply ran out of gas against the Longhorns a few nights ago.