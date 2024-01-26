Game Details Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma When: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 Watch it on: ESPN+ What to know: Oklahoma Head coach: Porter Moser (3rd season) Preseason conference selection: 12th With sole possession of the Big 12 lead and a week’s worth of rest in hand, the now-No. 20 Texas Tech will hit the road Saturday to take on No. 11 Oklahoma in Norman for the final time as Big 12 foes. The Red Raiders, with a 4-1 conference record, have the best winning percentage in the league (.800) and will look to build on their resume during an upcoming two-game road clip. The Sooners, who were picked to finish 12th in the 14-team conference, surpassed expectations in non-conference play, opening up the season a crisp 10-0 with wins over other P6 schools such as Arkansas, Iowa, Providence and USC. Now in its third season with Porter Moser at the helm, Oklahoma rose up to as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll before losing to North Carolina on the road late in the non-con slate.

****************************************************************************************** Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum. Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage. Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook. ******************************************************************************************

Advertisement

For both teams Saturday afternoon, the contest could prove vital in building a case to make the NCAA Tournament. The Sooners opened up Big 12 play with a critical win over the physical Iowa State, but have gone 2-3 since that victory including their most recent loss to Texas. The Red Raiders and Sooners are seated right next to each other in both KenPom, Oklahoma is currently slotted at No. 28 while Tech is No. 29. It is a similar story in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which has Tech 33rd-ranked with the Sooners sitting a spot below.

Javian McCollum leads the Sooners (© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)