Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-18 14:22:01 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Texas Tech, Arkansas set for what could be an offensive battle

Kf6ssq9wcimgaioziawz
Texas Tech Athletics
Brandon Soliz • RedRaiderSports.com
@bmsoliz
Staff Writer

Texas Tech and Arkansas are set to face-off on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT. on ESPN in the winner's bracket in the College World Series. Both took down their opponents on Sunday, moving Texas and Florida ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}