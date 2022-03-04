Red Raiders look to wrap up the regular season on a high note in Stillwater

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, OK WHEN: 2:00 PM, Saturday | Mar. 5th WATCH IT ON: ESPN + SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 23-37 all-time against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders have lost four of their last five matchups against the Cowboys in Stillwater.

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE?

• The Cowboys are 14-15 this season, and they’re sixth in the Big 12 standings with an 7-10 conference record. • Oklahoma State is unranked, and they’re 2-7 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Texas and Baylor. • The Cowboys have the 231st scoring offense in the country, and they’re 204th in field goal percentage. OSU is 332nd in three-point field goal percentage and 314th in three-pointers made. • Oklahoma State has the 85th ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 20th in field goal percentage defense. OSU’s defense is ranked 19th in turnovers forced, 25th in steals per game, and 13th in blocks per game. • The Cowboys are No. 39 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 165th in offensive efficiency and 9th in defensive efficiency. • Oklahoma State has five wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Texas, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, Iowa State).

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. OKLAHOMA STATE DEFENSE

OKLAHOMA STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

Kevin McCullar (15) squares up against Keylan Boone (20) of Oklahoma State (Chase Seabolt)

THREE COWBOYS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

AVERY ANDERSON III | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | JUNIOR

Anderson leads the Cowboys in scoring with 12.2 points per game. He’s solid on the glass and is pulling down 3.1 boards per game and averages 2.3 assists for the Oklahoma State offense. Anderson is fourth in the Big 12 Conference in steals, and he leads the Cowboys with 1.8 steals per game.

ISAAC LIKEKELE | 6-FOOT-5 | GUARD | SENIOR

Likekele is fifth in scoring with 7.1 points per game for Oklahoma State. What he lacks in scoring prowess, he makes up for with his rebounding and passing abilities. Likekele is averaging 5.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game, and he has an impressive 1.80 assist-to-turnover ratio this season.

BRYCE THOMPSON | 6-FOOT-5 | GUARD | SOPHOMORE

Thompson is the second leading scorer for the Cowboys this season, averaging 10.6 points per game on the offensive end. He led Oklahoma State in scoring during game one against Texas Tech and posted 14 points and added three rebounds in the loss.

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: