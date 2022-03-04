Red Raiders look to wrap up the regular season on a high note in Stillwater
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, OK
WHEN: 2:00 PM, Saturday | Mar. 5th
WATCH IT ON: ESPN +
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 23-37 all-time against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders have lost four of their last five matchups against the Cowboys in Stillwater.
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS 2021-22 SCHEDULE
WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE?
• The Cowboys are 14-15 this season, and they’re sixth in the Big 12 standings with an 7-10 conference record.
• Oklahoma State is unranked, and they’re 2-7 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Texas and Baylor.
• The Cowboys have the 231st scoring offense in the country, and they’re 204th in field goal percentage. OSU is 332nd in three-point field goal percentage and 314th in three-pointers made.
• Oklahoma State has the 85th ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 20th in field goal percentage defense. OSU’s defense is ranked 19th in turnovers forced, 25th in steals per game, and 13th in blocks per game.
• The Cowboys are No. 39 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 165th in offensive efficiency and 9th in defensive efficiency.
• Oklahoma State has five wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Texas, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma, Iowa State).
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. OKLAHOMA STATE DEFENSE
OKLAHOMA STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
THREE COWBOYS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
AVERY ANDERSON III | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | JUNIOR
Anderson leads the Cowboys in scoring with 12.2 points per game. He’s solid on the glass and is pulling down 3.1 boards per game and averages 2.3 assists for the Oklahoma State offense. Anderson is fourth in the Big 12 Conference in steals, and he leads the Cowboys with 1.8 steals per game.
ISAAC LIKEKELE | 6-FOOT-5 | GUARD | SENIOR
Likekele is fifth in scoring with 7.1 points per game for Oklahoma State. What he lacks in scoring prowess, he makes up for with his rebounding and passing abilities. Likekele is averaging 5.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game, and he has an impressive 1.80 assist-to-turnover ratio this season.
BRYCE THOMPSON | 6-FOOT-5 | GUARD | SOPHOMORE
Thompson is the second leading scorer for the Cowboys this season, averaging 10.6 points per game on the offensive end. He led Oklahoma State in scoring during game one against Texas Tech and posted 14 points and added three rebounds in the loss.
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:
March is finally upon us... This is a crucial time of year when stacking wins, playing your best brand of basketball, and building momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament is the be all end all for teams looking to make a splash this month. The Red Raiders are looking to kick off March and end their regular season on a high note but will have to their road woes behind them in order to do so.
Texas Tech is 3-5, and they’re averaging 62 points per game in eight Big 12 road games. Life on the road won’t get much easier on Saturday in Stillwater with a matchup against KenPom’s No. 9 ranked Oklahoma State defense.
The Cowboys are fresh off their most impressive defensive performance in decades. Oklahoma State put the clamps down on Iowa State and allowed only 36 points in their upset victory on the road in Ames. OSU’s defense held the Cyclones to just 28.3 percent shooting and 11.8 percent from behind the arc.
The 36 points allowed was the lowest scoring total ever for a Cowboy opponent in a Big 12 Conference game. It was the fewest points Oklahoma State has given up in a conference game since 1992, and the fewest points allowed in an OSU conference road game since 1955.
The Cowboys are a guard heavy roster with four of their top five scorers standing 6-foot-5 or less. The Red Raiders were able to capitalize on their length advantage and posted 78 points in the first matchup against Oklahoma State, with 30 of those points coming in the paint.
Texas Tech was aggressive on the offensive end in game one against the Cowboys, and they’ll need to continue to attack the basket in round two. Moussa Cisse is a force inside for the OSU defense, but Texas Tech can’t get away from what they do best and have to battle inside for high percentage looks on offense.
Oklahoma State is ranked 326th in college basketball in turnovers per game, and Texas Tech is coming off a season high 20-turnover performance in their last road game at TCU. The Red Raiders and Cowboys both excel at forcing turnovers on the defensive end, so the team that can better protect the basketball will have the upper hand in this matchup.