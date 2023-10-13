GAME DETAILS

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

When: 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14

Watch it on: FS1

All-time series: Kansas State leads, 13-9

What to know: Kansas State

Head coach: Chris Klieman

2023 record: 3-2

Conference standings: 9th

Texas Tech seems to have found its groove. The Red Raiders are coming off two straight wins in the Big 12, both coming in convincing fashion, a stout run game and no-quit defense serving as the catalysts. Tech was able to shake off previous road woes in Waco, but are now returning home for a highly-anticipated matchup against Kansas State.

The storyline has almost written itself as it has for the past near decade-plus. The Wildcats have been a sharp thorn in Tech’s side for several seasons, having won the last seven and nine of the last 10. The last time the Red Raiders beat Kansas State, Tech head coach Joey McGuire was coaching a team called the Longhorns and starting quarterback Behren Morton was in the seventh grade.

The Wildcats have built sustained success against Tech in recent years, even through the leadership transition from legendary coach Bill Snyder to the current head man Chris Klieman. It has not been a complete landslide, however. The two times Klieman’s teams have come to Lubbock in 2019 and 2021, the games were decided by three points and one point, respectively. A four-time national champion at North Dakota State, Klieman was the successor as head coach of the Bison for the departing Craig Bohl, who the Red Raiders encountered in week one in Laramie.

The reigning Big 12 champs have seen some inconsistency in the early going, dropping a non-conference game to Missouri and putting up their worst performance of the season a week ago against Oklahoma State. Despite this, the Wildcats maintain the best rushing defense in the conference, holding their opponents to less than 100 yards/game running the ball. Formidable on either side of the line of scrimmage, Kansas State’s focus will be in the trenches, a sentiment shared by Tech this week, as well.

Ones To Watch: Kansas State

A season ago in Manhattan, the Wildcats rushed for a combined 343 yards behind the pairing of quarterback Adrian Martinez and phenom running back Deuce Vaughn. Martinez went on to be replaced by the current day starter, Will Howard. His play in Stillwater sold Kansas State short against the Cowboys, with three interceptions proving to be too much to overcome there. That added to his season tally, which now sits at seven. Next to Howard in the back field is the running back, DJ Giddens. Where Deuce Vaughn was finesse, Giddens is power, and at 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, he is not afraid to get down hill in a hurry. The Wildcats’ offensive line is one of the most experienced in perhaps all of college football. That group is anchored by guard Cooper Beebe, who was named a first-team All-American a season ago by various outlets.

One of the more intriguing angles to take on this game is the situation defensively for the Wildcats. Kansas State is likely to be without their two starting cornerbacks, Will Lee and Jacob Parrish, who are both questionable entering Saturday’s festivities. If Lee and Parrish are unable to play, Keenan Garber and Justice James would be the next men up. Garber, a fifth-year senior, is a wide receiver converted to defensive back who played in the Big 12 Championship.

Even with the injuries at corner, a key fixture of the Kansas State defense remains in safety Kobe Savage. As it starts in the trenches for the offense, it is a similar story on the defensive end. Holding it down off the edge for the Wildcats are Khalid Duke and Brendan Mott, who have combined for five sacks and nine TFLs.

The Final Word

It appears this is Tech’s best shot to get over the Kansas State hump in quite some time. The Red Raider defense has struggled in giving up explosive plays but where it has excelled at is in short yardage situations and against the run. The true ability of both team's at the line of scrimmage will be put to the test. Just as Tech expects to rely on Tahj Brooks in the ground game, it could be a near-identical situation with Giddens in purple. In a night time, black out environment, Saturday’s game between the two is going to be a fun one.



