Red Raiders look to even the season series with Oklahoma
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX
WHEN: 7:00 PM, Tuesday | Feb. 22nd
WATCH IT ON: ESPN +
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 28-39 all-time against Oklahoma on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won six straight games against the Sooners in Lubbock.
2021-22 OKLAHOMA SOONERS SCHEDULE
WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT OKLAHOMA?
• The Sooners are 14-13 on the season, and they’re ninth in the Big 12 standings with an 4-10 conference record.
• Oklahoma is unranked, and they’re 4-7 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Tennessee, Iowa State, Kansas, and Texas Tech.
• The Sooners have the 226th scoring offense in the country, but they’re 23rd in field goal percentage.
• Oklahoma has the No. 58 scoring defense in college basketball, but they’re 221st in field goal percentage defense.
• The Sooners are 89th in turnovers forced and 89th in steals per game.
• Oklahoma is No. 40 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 50th in offensive efficiency and 51st in defensive efficiency.
• The Sooners have four wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Florida, Arkansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech).
THREE SOONERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
UMOJA GIBSON | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD | SENIOR
Gibson was instrumental in game one against Texas Tech and scored 30 points and was 8-of-11 from behind the arc in the win. He’s the second leading scorer for Oklahoma with 12.1 points per game. Gibson leads the Sooners with 2.4 threes per game, and he’s shooting 38.2 percent from behind the arc. He’s averaging 1.3 steals per game on the defensive end.
TANNER GROVES | 6-FOOT-10 | FORWARD | SENIOR
Groves leads the Sooners in scoring with 12.3 points, and he’s second in rebounding with 5.4 boards per game. He shoots an impressive 54.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from behind the arc. Groves had his worst game of the season in game one against the Red Raiders. He scored two points and grabbed two rebounds and played only 12 minutes.
JORDAN GOLDWIRE | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | SUPER-SENIOR
Goldwire is third on the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game. He’s shooting 45.9 percent from the field, and he leads the Sooners in assists with 3.4 dimes per game. Goldwire is a solid on-ball defender and leads the Oklahoma defense with 1.6 steals per game. He scored 10 points and dished out four assists in game one against Texas Tech.
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. OKLAHOMA DEFENSE
OKLAHOMA OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:
Texas Tech will look to even up the season series with Oklahoma after losing, 70-55, in Norman just two weeks ago. The Red Raiders carried a five-point lead into the half but were outscored 45-25 in the second half on way to their largest defeat of the season.
The Red Raiders will need to find an answer for Umoja Gibson in this matchup after the senior guard single handedly took over the first game. He scored a career high 30 points and made a career high eight three-pointers to help lead the Sooners to victory.
Oklahoma did a great job with their ball movement in the first matchup. They were able to consistently find open shooters and got good looks from behind the arc as a result. The Sooners tied their season high with 13 made threes and 39 of their 70 points came off the deep ball.
Texas Tech is allowing 10.75 threes per game on the defensive end over their last four contests. The ‘no-middle’ defense can make you somewhat susceptible to the three-ball, and the Red Raiders must do a better job at closing out on the opposition’s perimeter shooters.
Texas Tech finished game one against Oklahoma with a minus-8 rebounding margin. The Sooners are one of the worst rebounding teams in the country, and they’re ranked 328th out of 350 schools in total boards per game.
The 26 total rebounds the Red Raiders had in Norman was their lowest total in a game this season. Texas Tech has been outrebounded by the opposition only seven times in 27 games, and they’re 2-5 when they finish with a negative rebounding differential.
The Red Raiders have been outrebounded at home only once in 16 games this season, and they have to do a better job on the glass in game two against Oklahoma. Texas Tech's ability to keep the Sooners in check on the boards will go a long way towards the Red Raiders winning their 20th consecutive home game on Tuesday night.