Red Raiders look to even the season series with Oklahoma

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX WHEN: 7:00 PM, Tuesday | Feb. 22nd WATCH IT ON: ESPN + SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 28-39 all-time against Oklahoma on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won six straight games against the Sooners in Lubbock.

2021-22 OKLAHOMA SOONERS SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT OKLAHOMA?

• The Sooners are 14-13 on the season, and they’re ninth in the Big 12 standings with an 4-10 conference record. • Oklahoma is unranked, and they’re 4-7 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Tennessee, Iowa State, Kansas, and Texas Tech. • The Sooners have the 226th scoring offense in the country, but they’re 23rd in field goal percentage. • Oklahoma has the No. 58 scoring defense in college basketball, but they’re 221st in field goal percentage defense. • The Sooners are 89th in turnovers forced and 89th in steals per game. • Oklahoma is No. 40 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 50th in offensive efficiency and 51st in defensive efficiency. • The Sooners have four wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Florida, Arkansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech).

Clarence Nadolny (3) drives the baseline against the Baylor defense (Chase Seabolt)

THREE SOONERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

UMOJA GIBSON | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD | SENIOR

Gibson was instrumental in game one against Texas Tech and scored 30 points and was 8-of-11 from behind the arc in the win. He’s the second leading scorer for Oklahoma with 12.1 points per game. Gibson leads the Sooners with 2.4 threes per game, and he’s shooting 38.2 percent from behind the arc. He’s averaging 1.3 steals per game on the defensive end.

TANNER GROVES | 6-FOOT-10 | FORWARD | SENIOR

Groves leads the Sooners in scoring with 12.3 points, and he’s second in rebounding with 5.4 boards per game. He shoots an impressive 54.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from behind the arc. Groves had his worst game of the season in game one against the Red Raiders. He scored two points and grabbed two rebounds and played only 12 minutes.

JORDAN GOLDWIRE | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | SUPER-SENIOR

Goldwire is third on the team in scoring with 10.4 points per game. He’s shooting 45.9 percent from the field, and he leads the Sooners in assists with 3.4 dimes per game. Goldwire is a solid on-ball defender and leads the Oklahoma defense with 1.6 steals per game. He scored 10 points and dished out four assists in game one against Texas Tech.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. OKLAHOMA DEFENSE

OKLAHOMA OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: