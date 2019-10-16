Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Six recap
Week six of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.
Here is the week six recap...
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
The Colts were on a bye week.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Coutee had four receptions for 39 yards in the Texans' win. He also had a tackle.
After Houston beat Kansas City 31-24, it was cool seeing this Red Raider moment of Patrick Mahomes & Keke Coutee hugging on the field.— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) October 13, 2019
Mahomes was 19-35 for 273 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT for the Chiefs
Coutee had 4 catches for 39 yards for the Texans pic.twitter.com/PrGiMC6J2A
Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville
Davis had two tackles for the Jaguars. He also suffered an injury.
Backup safety and special teams standout Cody Davis has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return for the Jaguars. https://t.co/5IWhlNittG— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 13, 2019
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Eguavoen had two tackles and was credited with a quarterback hit for the Dolphins.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Grant was inactive for the Dolphins with an injury.
Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas
Hyder had one tackle for the Cowboys.
Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle
Jackson was inactive for the Seahawks.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
Mahomes went 19/35 for 273 yards and three touchdown passes for the Chiefs.
🐆🐆🐆🐆🐆#HOUvsKC 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/hM6WqlcqKZ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 13, 2019
DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland
The Raiders were on a bye week.
Dakota Allen, LB, Oakland
The Raiders were on a bye week.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo
- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland