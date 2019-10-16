News More News
Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Six recap

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Week six of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.

Here is the week six recap...

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

The Colts were on a bye week.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Coutee had four receptions for 39 yards in the Texans' win. He also had a tackle.

Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville

Davis had two tackles for the Jaguars. He also suffered an injury.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Eguavoen had two tackles and was credited with a quarterback hit for the Dolphins.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Grant was inactive for the Dolphins with an injury.

Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas

Hyder had one tackle for the Cowboys.

Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

Jackson was inactive for the Seahawks.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

Mahomes went 19/35 for 273 yards and three touchdown passes for the Chiefs.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland

The Raiders were on a bye week.

Dakota Allen, LB, Oakland

The Raiders were on a bye week.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo

- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland

