Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Four recap

Dakota Allen
Dakota Allen
Ben Golan
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Week four of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.

Here is the week four recap...

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Amendola was inactive for the Lions with an injury.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Clark was inactive for the Colts this week.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Coutee had one carry for 10 yards and one catch for 11 yards in the Texans' loss.

Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville

Davis had one tackle in the Jaguars' win.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Eguavoen had one tackle and 0.5 tackles for loss for the Dolphins.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Grant had one carry for -2 yards, one catch for six yards and returned five kickoffs for 112 yards for the Dolphins.

Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas

Hyder had two tackles for the Cowboys.

Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

Jackson didn't record any stats for the Seahawks.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

Mahomes went 24/42 for 315 yards. He also added six carries for 54 yards in the Chiefs' win.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland

Washington had six carries for 18 yards and added two receptions for eight yards in the Raiders' win.

Dakota Allen, LB, Oakland

Allen was inactive for the Raiders.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo

- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

