Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Four recap
Week four of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.
Here is the week four recap...
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Amendola was inactive for the Lions with an injury.
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Clark was inactive for the Colts this week.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Coutee had one carry for 10 yards and one catch for 11 yards in the Texans' loss.
Keke Coutee picks up the first down— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 29, 2019
Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville
Davis had one tackle in the Jaguars' win.
Cody Davis is #Jaguars special teams workhorse, leading the team with 101 snaps. Josh Robinson close behind with 100. Lerentee McCray has 95.— Garry Smits (@gsmitter) September 30, 2019
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Eguavoen had one tackle and 0.5 tackles for loss for the Dolphins.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Grant had one carry for -2 yards, one catch for six yards and returned five kickoffs for 112 yards for the Dolphins.
Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas
Hyder had two tackles for the Cowboys.
Nice little Kerry Hyder moment there. Cowboys had a 5 man box and still got the job done on the run by Kamara.— Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) September 30, 2019
Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle
Jackson didn't record any stats for the Seahawks.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
Mahomes went 24/42 for 315 yards. He also added six carries for 54 yards in the Chiefs' win.
Here is Patrick Mahomes' game-winning drive against the Detroit Lions.— 60 Sent (@ClayWendler) September 29, 2019
Maybe the least flashy, most surgical thing he's ever done.
Cool Pat. pic.twitter.com/wTBQn77d60
DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland
Washington had six carries for 18 yards and added two receptions for eight yards in the Raiders' win.
Dakota Allen, LB, Oakland
Allen was inactive for the Raiders.
DeAndre Washington running for tough yards, gets seven and now six more to the 8. First and goal. #Raiders— Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) September 29, 2019
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo
- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers