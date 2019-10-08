Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Five recap
Week five of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.
Here is the week five recap...
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
The Lions were on a bye week
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Clark was inactive for the Colts this week.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Coutee had three receptions for 72 yards in the Texans' win.
Uh-oh! @TheKekeCoutee is loose in Houston!— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 6, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/qEMOij4MJj
Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville
Davis had one tackle in the Jaguars' loss.
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
The Dolphins were on a bye week.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
The Dolphins were on a bye week.
Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas
Hyder played but was not credited with any statistics.
Kerry Hyder having a lowkey good season for the Cowboys so far. Shows up again— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) October 6, 2019
Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle
Jackson was credited with two tackles in the Seahawks' win.
DE Branden Jackson just sprinted from the middle of the offensive line to tackle WR Woods on that bubble screen, hold Rams to mere 3-yard gain. All-effort play there #Seahawks— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 4, 2019
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
Mahomes went 22/39 for 321 yards and one passing touchdown. He also added three carries for 17 yards on the ground.
More like Patrick MaWHOAmes— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 7, 2019
*send tweet* pic.twitter.com/WsX9hmIgLg
DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland
Washington had six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added three receptions for 19 yards in the Raiders' win.
Even across the pond, @dwa5hington has no problems finding the endzone. 😤— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 6, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/UFJVOv686j
Dakota Allen, LB, Oakland
Allen played but didn't record any stats in the Raiders' win.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo
- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers