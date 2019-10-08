News More News
football

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Five recap

Cody Davis
Cody Davis (@Jaguars)
Ben Golan
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Week five of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.

Here is the week five recap...

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

The Lions were on a bye week

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Clark was inactive for the Colts this week.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Coutee had three receptions for 72 yards in the Texans' win.

Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville

Davis had one tackle in the Jaguars' loss.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

The Dolphins were on a bye week.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

The Dolphins were on a bye week.

Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas

Hyder played but was not credited with any statistics.

Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

Jackson was credited with two tackles in the Seahawks' win.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

Mahomes went 22/39 for 321 yards and one passing touchdown. He also added three carries for 17 yards on the ground.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland

Washington had six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also added three receptions for 19 yards in the Raiders' win.

Dakota Allen, LB, Oakland

Allen played but didn't record any stats in the Raiders' win.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo

- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

