Red Raiders in the NFL: Preseason Week Two

Preseason week two of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made an impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend... ANTOINE WESLEY, WR, ARIZONA CARDINALS Wesley, who is currently nursing a hip/groin injury, did not record a stat in the Cardinals 24-17 loss.

CAMERON BATSON, WR, ATLANTA FALCONS Batson caught one pass for no yards in the Falcons 24-16 loss. He also returned two punts for three yards.

BRODERICK WASHINGTON, DL, BALTIMORE RAVENS Washington was credited with no stats in the Ravens 24-17 win.

DAKOTA ALLEN, LB, CLEVELAND BROWNS Allen was credited with 5 tackles in the Browns 21-20 loss.

DAWSON DEATON, OL, CLEVELAND BROWNS Deaton suffered a torn ACL during practice last week and is out for the season.

JAKEEM GRANT SR., WR, CLEVELAND BROWNS Grant tore his Achilles and is out for the season. MARCUS SANTOS-SILVA, TE, CLEVELAND BROWNS Santos-Silva played nine snaps in the Browns 21-20 loss. On Monday afternoon, he was released.

TERENCE STEELE, OL, DALLAS COWBOYS Steele did not play in the Cowboys 32-18 win. T.J. VASHER, WR, DALLAS COWBOYS Vasher did not record a stat in the Cowboys 32-18 win. He played a total of 20 snaps. KEKE COUTEE, WR, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Coutee did not play in the Colts 27-26 loss due to a groin injury. PATRICK MAHOMES, QB, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Mahomes went 12/19 for 162 yards and two touchdown passes in the Chiefs 24-14 win.

SAM EGUAVOEN, LB, MIAMI DOLPHINS Eguavoen was credited with three tackles in the Dolphins 15-13 loss.

ERIK EZUKANMA, WR, MIAMI DOLPHINS Ezukanma led the team with six catches for 114 yards in the Dolphins 15-13 loss.

CODY DAVIS, DB, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Davis played eight special teams snaps in the Patriots 20-10 win. He was credited with two tackles. DAMARCUS FIELDS, CB, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS Fields was credited with two tackles and one pass defended in the game. He played 51 snaps on defense and six snaps on special teams.

JACK ANDERSON, OL, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Anderson started and played 52 snaps for the Eagles.

LE'RAVEN CLARK, OL, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Clark played 28 snaps for the Eagles. ZECH MCPHEARSON, CB, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES McPhearson was credited with one tackle in the Eagles 21-20 win. He played eight snaps on defense and one on special teams. JORDYN BROOKS, LB, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Brooks did not play in the Seahawks loss due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to return to action in week 3 of the preseason.

KERRY HYDER JR., DEFENSIVE END, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS Hyder Jr. did not play in the 49ers 17-7 win.

KAYLON GEIGER, WR, TAMPA BAY BUCANEERS Geiger made two catches for two yards in the game. He also made a tackle.

DAVIS WEBB, QB, NEW YORK GIANTS Webb went 22/27 for 204 yards and two touchdown passes in the Giants 25-22 win. He also added one rushing yard.