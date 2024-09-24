Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Three

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) lines up during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images)

Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact. We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 2 defensive and 14 special teams snaps in the Cardinals' 20-13 loss to the Lions. He was credited with 1 tackle in the game.



Washington played 31 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Ravens' 28-25 win @ Dallas. He was credited with 1 pressure in the game.

Steele played all 80 offensive snaps in the Cowboys' 28-25 loss vs Baltimore. He finished with a PFF grade of 56.6, worst among Cowboys offensive lineman.

Cole was inactive and did not play in the Jaguars 47-10 loss @ Buffalo.

McPhearson is on the Jaguars practice squad though he was not elevated for Jacksonville's week three game.

Cupp is on the Chiefs practice squad though he was not elevated for Kansas City's week three game.

Mahomes finished 26/39 for 217 yards, 2 passing touchdowns and 1 interception in the Chiefs 22-17 win over Atlanta. He also added 17 rushing yards.

Wilson played 34 defensive snaps in the Raiders' 36-22 loss to Carolina. He finished the game with 2 tackles and 1 pressure.

Brooks played 64 defensive and 5 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 24-3 loss @ Seattle. He was credited with 9 tackles and 2 pressures in the game.

Ezukanma was elevated from the Dolphins practice squad to the active roster for their week 3 game @ Seattle. He played 11 snaps on offense and finished with a PFF grade of 54.6.

Eguavoen played 16 special teams snaps in the Jets 24-3 win over New England. He finished the game with 1 tackle.

Clark is on injured reserve and did not play in the Eagles 15-12 win @ New Orleans.

Spencer is on the Titans practice squad though he was not elevated for Tennessee's week three game.

Owens did not record a stat in the Commanders' 38-33 win over Cincinnati.