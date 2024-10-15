Advertisement

Published Oct 15, 2024
Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Six
circle avatar
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@BenjaminGolan

Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.

We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 19 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 34-13 loss @ Green Bay. He did not record any stats in the game.


Washington was ruled out of the Ravens 30-23 win over Washington due to a knee injury.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Steele played all 69 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 47-9 loss vs Detroit. He finished with a PFF grade of 47.7.

Cole was inactive and did not play in the Jaguars 35-16 loss vs Chicago.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Mahomes and the Chiefs were on their bye week.

Wilson played 23 defensive and 5 special teams snaps in the Raiders 32-13 loss vs Pittsburgh. He finished the game with 2 pressures and a PFF grade of 52.5.

Brooks and the Dolphins were on their bye week.

Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Jets 23-20 loss to Buffalo.

Owens was inactive due to a shin injury and did not play in the Commanders 30-23 loss to Baltimore.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars

- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

- OL Cole Spencer, Tennessee Titans

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs

- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles

