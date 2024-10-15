Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Six

in other news
Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.
We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.
Taylor-Demerson played 19 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 34-13 loss @ Green Bay. He did not record any stats in the game.
Washington was ruled out of the Ravens 30-23 win over Washington due to a knee injury.
Steele played all 69 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 47-9 loss vs Detroit. He finished with a PFF grade of 47.7.
Cole was inactive and did not play in the Jaguars 35-16 loss vs Chicago.
Mahomes and the Chiefs were on their bye week.
Wilson played 23 defensive and 5 special teams snaps in the Raiders 32-13 loss vs Pittsburgh. He finished the game with 2 pressures and a PFF grade of 52.5.
Brooks and the Dolphins were on their bye week.
Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Jets 23-20 loss to Buffalo.
Owens was inactive due to a shin injury and did not play in the Commanders 30-23 loss to Baltimore.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins
- OL Cole Spencer, Tennessee Titans
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs
- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles
