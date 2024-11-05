Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Nine

in other news
Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.
We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.
Taylor-Demerson played 10 defensive and 18 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 29-9 win vs Chicago. He finished the game with 3 tackles and led the Arizona defense with a PFF grade of 82.5.
Washington played 43 defensive snaps in the Ravens 41-10 win vs Denver. He was credited with 6 tackles, 2 pressures, 1 batted pass and finished with a PFF grade of 70.8.
Steele played all 76 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 27-21 loss @ Atlanta. He finished with a PFF grade of 71.1, best among Dallas offensive lineman.
Cole played 11 defensive snaps in the Jaguars 28-23 loss @ Philadelphia. He was credited with 1 tackle in the game.
Mahomes went 34/44 for 291 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Chiefs 30-24 win vs Tampa Bay. He also added 2 rushes for 9 yards.
Wilson played 38 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Raiders 41-24 loss @ Cincinnati. He finished the game with 2 tackles, 1 pressure and a PFF grade of 60.0.
Brooks played all 66 defensive snaps and put up 7 tackles in the Dolphins 30-27 loss @ Buffalo.
Eguavoen played 20 defensive and 23 special teams snaps in the Jets 21-13 win vs Houston. He recorded 3 tackles in the game.
Owens played 17 special teams snaps in the Commanders 27-22 win over the New York Giants. He recorded 1 tackle in the game.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs
- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles
Red Raider Transactions
- OL Cole Spencer was waived from the Titans practice squad
