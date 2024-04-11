After a win on Wednesday night in Abilene over Abilene Christian, where Texas Tech faced it's former infielder Cade McGarrh on the mound enroute to a 21-3 win where Tech broke the single game home run record with nine in the game.

Tech has won seven games in a row dating back to the Sunday win over UCF in Orlando and sits at 25-9 on the season, and above .500 in Big 12 play at 8-7 for the first time all season after the weekend sweep of Houston.

The Red Raiders now continue a key stretch on the road with a three game series in Fort Worth this weekend against TCU.

The Horned Frogs enter the weekend at 20-11 on the year and 5-10 in Big 12 play, having struggled in the first half of Big 12 play despite the electric start to the season, reaching as high as No. 5 in the D1Baseball Top 25 poll after three weeks.

Tech and TCU will square off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night before a pair of afternoon games on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Saturday's game will be nationally televised on ESPNU while Friday and Sunday's games will be on ESPN+.