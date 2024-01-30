2027 Garland (TX) Lakeview Centennial defensive lineman Jaxson Wilson may have just gotten his recruitment kicked off in late December with an offer from Texas Tech, but his relationship with the Tech staff goes way back.

Jaxson's older brother, Trey Wilson, was offered by then Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire way back in January 2021. McGuire also offered the elder Wilson on November 8th, 2021, his first day as head coach of Texas Tech football. Another coach the Wilson's grew close with throughout Trey's recruitment was Justin "Juice" Johnson, now the Assistant Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach in Lubbock.

All of that to say, the ties go deep.

Wilson was one of hundreds of recruits to take part in the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase earlier in January, where RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the latest in his recruitment.

NLA Showcase goals: "To prove that I can compete with older guys. It's gonna be the same skill level. Even though I'm young I can still compete with older guys so I'm just trying to prove myself."

Picking up the Texas Tech offer: "I was (expecting it) because I've been putting in work and I just knew it was gonna come. I just feel like a lot of coaches have followed me ever since and I just feel like they're gonna start rolling."

Texas Tech coaches: "It was coach Juice (Johnson) and coach (Zarnell) Fitch and all them. He (Johnson) was at Baylor previously. That's my dog. He's cool.

When we went there I had met all the Texas Tech staff. Me and my brother went on a visit there so it's all connections. And then coach Juice was at Baylor. We had a good connection and then he went to Texas Tech. He watched my film and then offered."