Red Raiders add commitment from Sachse LB Bryce Robinson
Sachse linebacker Bryce Robinson announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Monday afternoon, less than a day after concluding an official visit to the South Plains.
The two-star prospect chose the Red Raiders over offers from ULM, New Mexico State, North Texas, UTSA and others.
C O M M I T T E D 🔴⚫️ #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/XItT9uHFft— βrγcε Robinson¹⁰ (@BryceRobinson__) June 11, 2018
Robinson is the third commitment for Texas Tech's 2019 class, joining four-star linebacker Steven Parker and two-star receiver Cameron Cantrell.