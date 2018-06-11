Ticker
Red Raiders add commitment from Sachse LB Bryce Robinson

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
Sachse linebacker Bryce Robinson announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Monday afternoon, less than a day after concluding an official visit to the South Plains.

The two-star prospect chose the Red Raiders over offers from ULM, New Mexico State, North Texas, UTSA and others.

Robinson is the third commitment for Texas Tech's 2019 class, joining four-star linebacker Steven Parker and two-star receiver Cameron Cantrell.

