Regarded as having some of the most unique physical specimens on the Texas Tech football team, the tight end room has and will continue to be a vital cog in the machine for the Red Raiders.

Undergoing what essentially was a complete overhaul in the offseason, the room features a plethora of new faces that can continue the heritage of the group being “first off the bus” type players.

“Got some special dudes, we’re really excited about the room,” tight ends coach Josh Cochran said to the media Thursday. “You know, losing a guy like Baylor (Cupp) is tough, Baylor was a heck of a player and did a great job for our room. But the combination of Mason (Tharp), Jalin Conyers, JC Miller, Jason Llewellyn’s coming in and doing really good things. Then a young guy like Trey Jackson, it’s a phenomenal room, full of really talented guys. If you were around them you’d realize they’re the kind of people you want to be around. They’re as good of people off the field as they are on the field.”