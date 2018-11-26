1. The process officially started Saturday night

Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt formally recommended to university president Lawrence Schovanec on Saturday night that the university dismiss Kliff Kingsbury as head football coach and begin searching for his replacement.

2. Kingsbury, his staff and the Red Raider football were informed Sunday

Hocutt informed Kingsbury during a meeting on Sunday morning and late addressed the rest of the Texas Tech football staff. Hocutt and Kingsbury met with and informed the football team at Noon.

3. Hocutt wants Texas Tech football to be 'elite'

Texas Tech officially announced the news on Twitter and its website shortly after the team meeting concluded, and Hocutt met with the media Sunday afternoon to discuss his decision. Hocutt addressed the Red Raider fanbase during his press conference and said that the university "will be elite in football again." You can read our takeaways from the press conference here.

4. Kingsbury's dismissal was met with sadness from Red Raider players, former players, recruits and fans

Current, former and potentially future Texas Tech football players have all weighed in on Kingsbury's dismissal. As you might imagine, all are universal in their praise for Kingsbury as a football coach and man. You can read current and former player reactions here, and commit/recruit reactions here.

5. Hocutt has identified a group of top candidates