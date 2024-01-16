With a 3-0 record under its belt and a freshly-minted No. 25 ranking, Texas Tech is set for its biggest test of the season, heading south to take on fifth-ranked Houston. The Red Raiders were victorious in both outings of their two-game home stretch and will now hit the road for their second Big 12 contest away from West Texas. While the jury is still out on Tech’s true on-court identity, what is safe to say is that the verdict has been decided for the No. 5 Cougars, who boast the undeniable best defense in the land. Rated No. 1 by KenPom.com, Houston is allowing the least points per game (51.4) in both the conference and the country, overall. Tech head coach Grant McCasland has experience against Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson’s defenses from his days at Baylor while Sampson coached at Oklahoma. The nature of Sampson’s teams on the defensive end of the floor holds true to this day, McCasland says. “I’ll tell you what Houston does, and it’s on defense, they play the game so intently physical, and they play hard,” McCasland said in a press conference Tuesday. “So like, you can have a great scheme, but if you don’t play hard, it doesn’t matter what your scheme is. And you can have a terrible scheme and you get a deflection then it looks like the scheme worked. I’ll tell you what, they got a great scheme and they play extremely hard and physical. It’s just the ultimate combination defensively. "(Sampson’s) teams have always played that way, they get better and they play their best basketball when it gets the most difficult and gritty. That’s what we have to be ready for, is an extremely hard playing, physical team that has a great plan and put you in a lot of uncomfortable situations. You’re never going to feel comfortable. Ever. There’s never going to be any time where you go ‘Oh, I got a good look.’ It’s gonna be just scrapping for everything you can get. You gotta keep that mentality and nobody can do it on their own.”

From a personnel standpoint, the Cougars are one of the more well-rounded teams on Tech’s schedule, with formidable assets on the perimeter and down low. In the team’s Jan. 13 loss to TCU, Houston was led by 6-foot-7 forward J’Wan Roberts, who logged a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Paired with Ja’Vier Francis, the Cougars have a solid tandem on the block, where Roberts, specifically, succeeds in operating out of the short corner and in post up situations. “I think against them if you focus on individual matchups, you’re probably making a mistake because of the way they can load up to you,” McCasland noted on the team’s approach for Roberts and Francis. “You know, I think you look on the floor and you know the other guys can defend and everybody does things well and trying to get them in rotations as quick as possible gives you the best chance.”

Jamal Shead is the primary ball handler for Houston, averaging 5.9 assists/game (© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)