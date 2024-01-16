Ranked Red Raiders prep for Houston road test
With a 3-0 record under its belt and a freshly-minted No. 25 ranking, Texas Tech is set for its biggest test of the season, heading south to take on fifth-ranked Houston. The Red Raiders were victorious in both outings of their two-game home stretch and will now hit the road for their second Big 12 contest away from West Texas.
While the jury is still out on Tech’s true on-court identity, what is safe to say is that the verdict has been decided for the No. 5 Cougars, who boast the undeniable best defense in the land. Rated No. 1 by KenPom.com, Houston is allowing the least points per game (51.4) in both the conference and the country, overall. Tech head coach Grant McCasland has experience against Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson’s defenses from his days at Baylor while Sampson coached at Oklahoma. The nature of Sampson’s teams on the defensive end of the floor holds true to this day, McCasland says.
“I’ll tell you what Houston does, and it’s on defense, they play the game so intently physical, and they play hard,” McCasland said in a press conference Tuesday. “So like, you can have a great scheme, but if you don’t play hard, it doesn’t matter what your scheme is. And you can have a terrible scheme and you get a deflection then it looks like the scheme worked. I’ll tell you what, they got a great scheme and they play extremely hard and physical. It’s just the ultimate combination defensively.
"(Sampson’s) teams have always played that way, they get better and they play their best basketball when it gets the most difficult and gritty. That’s what we have to be ready for, is an extremely hard playing, physical team that has a great plan and put you in a lot of uncomfortable situations. You’re never going to feel comfortable. Ever. There’s never going to be any time where you go ‘Oh, I got a good look.’ It’s gonna be just scrapping for everything you can get. You gotta keep that mentality and nobody can do it on their own.”
From a personnel standpoint, the Cougars are one of the more well-rounded teams on Tech’s schedule, with formidable assets on the perimeter and down low. In the team’s Jan. 13 loss to TCU, Houston was led by 6-foot-7 forward J’Wan Roberts, who logged a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Paired with Ja’Vier Francis, the Cougars have a solid tandem on the block, where Roberts, specifically, succeeds in operating out of the short corner and in post up situations.
“I think against them if you focus on individual matchups, you’re probably making a mistake because of the way they can load up to you,” McCasland noted on the team’s approach for Roberts and Francis. “You know, I think you look on the floor and you know the other guys can defend and everybody does things well and trying to get them in rotations as quick as possible gives you the best chance.”
After a 33-4 season and Sweet 16 appearance a season ago, the Cougars’ backcourt was reloaded with the addition of former Baylor guard LJ Cryer and fully giving the keys to Jamal Shead. The latter Shead, a former high school classmate of Tech football running back Tahj Brooks at Manor, was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and is one of the best facilitator’s in the country.
“I saw Shead at Big 12 Media Days and just made a point to go tell him I just have a lot of respect for him,” McCasland said of the senior guard. “On Sundays, I watched him play in the American because those were usually off days for us. So I watched him play a lot last year and over the last few years. Their run in the postseason, I think, in the last few years really tied to him. If you look at their success, his grit, not just passing, but what he brings from a belief and ownership to what they do on everything. Passing, rebounding, defending, he just impacts the game in a positive way… I do think he’s probably the most impactful player in our league if you consider both sides of the ball and what he brings to their team.”
Shead’s counterpart in fellow senior guard Cryer, has experience in the Big 12 and is the team’s leading scorer averaging around 16 a night. The Cougars’ lone Preseason All-Big 12 Team selection this season, Cryer shot 4-4 from three against the Red Raiders in Waco last season. However, Cryer has been held to five points in both of Houston’s Big 12 losses and the recipe is something Tech will try to replicate Wednesday night.
“I think Cryer is an awesome scorer and shooter, and you know how it is on the road, you get everybody’s attention,” McCasland said. “I think Cryer’s such a dynamic scorer that people have made plans to try to limit his opportunities and make it as difficult on him as possible. A lot of that “open the floor” happens at home because you turn people over and the energy of the game and momentum can work against you and guys get loose in transition. That’s where he’s good is when the game opens up.”
Despite being 1-2 in conference play, Houston remains No. 1 in the NCAA NET rankings, holding onto four Quad 1 wins to this point. Even after showing that they are beatable, McCasland continues to hold Houston in high regard, especially considering that Wednesday’s game is at home for the Cougars, where they are 9-0.
“Well they’ve done it on the road, so I’ll tell you this, they’ll be ready, and it does speak to this conference,” McCasland said when asked about Houston’s back-to-back losses. “... there’s a good match for Houston, TCU is one of them. And then you got Iowa State who plays some of the best defense in the country, too. They played two unbelievably physical teams that don’t mind getting in the halfcourt and grinding it out. I think it just shows to the strength of the league and the Big 12’s the best league in the country and it’s not close.”