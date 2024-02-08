2025 North Crowley offensive lineman Henry Fenuku is one of the fastest-rising prospects in his class.

Between December 15th and January 31st - a span of just 48 days - Fenuku picked up 15 FBS scholarship offers.

The first Power 5 program to offer Fenuku was Texas Tech, led by General Manager James Blanchard. Fenuku was then able to take a trip out to West Texas, visiting on Friday, February 2nd, just before the start of the NCAA Recruiting Dead Period.

We caught up with Fenuku to get his thoughts on the visit and where the Red Raiders sit early in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Fenuku announced his offer from Texas Tech on January 19, 2024

... Other than Texas Tech, Fenuku also holds offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oregon, Houston, Baylor, SMU and Cal among others

... As a junior Fenuku was named District 3-6A 1st Team All-District Offensive Guard

... Texas Tech has also offered a trio of Fenuku's teammates in North Crowley prospects Cornelius Warren III, John Turntine III and Jeramie Cooper

What he got to do on his Texas Tech visit: "I got there, got my photoshoot and food. We had a whole tour of campus. Got to see the facilities, the brand new facilities they're building. It was fun.

I think it's gonna be big, I think it's gonna be nice. It's amazing. I just feel like everything is gonna look good."

Relationship with James Blanchard: "Man, he's a great coach man. He's real. Me and him are really building a strong relationship right now. That's what I'm looking for. He's really a good coach, for real."

Connections to Texas Tech? "I personally don't know anybody on the team but I used to live in the West so I really got strong connections towards the West and the school and stuff."