Position Previews: Wide Receivers pres. by Open Door FA

With Zach Kittley at the helm, the relatively young Red Raider receiving core is likely to take a step in the right direction this fall despite the losses of Kaylon Geiger and Erik Ezukanma from last season. The Red Raiders have a few options on the outside and it will be likely that they will separate themselves from the pack throughout fall camp. Myles Price:

Myles Price appears ready to have a breakout year. The 5’10” junior impressed throughout the spring as showed flashes of excellence late last season and will most certainly be the No. 1 option for Kittley’s quarterback this season.

Price was listed to the Paul Hornung Award watchlist in late July, the award given to the most versatile player in the sport.

Chadarius Townsend:

Townsend, the super-senior, will look to improve on his injury-shortened senior season. He appeared in five games in 2021, serving mostly as a back-up running back and saw limited action as a receiver. However, his 6 foot, 220 pound frame should allow him to compete for a position on the outside.

Brady Boyd: Boyd dazzled throughout the spring and appears poised to make an immediate impact on the Red Raider offense, hearing praise from Kittley and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. During his one season of college football, Boyd caught two passes for 18 yards for Minnesota last season.

Trey Cleveland:

One of the most experienced in this group, Cleveland seems poised to take the step to become a great option in the offense. Appearing in 27 career games, the junior has caught two touchdown passes and has recorded 222 receiving yards during his Texas Tech career. The 6'5" receiver will likely be one of the favorites to hold one of the outside receiver positions.

Jerand Bradley: One of the better options in the wide receiver room, Bradley seems poised to be a red-zone threat for Kittley to employ. The former three-star turned heads throughout the fall and will likely be one of the favorites for playing time on the outside. The redshirt freshman carries a 6'5" build and appeared in four games in 2021.

Loic Fouonji: After an injury riddled spring, Fouonji looks to have a healthy fall camp ahead of the 2022 season. Similar to Cleveland, he has recorded two touchdowns and 237 receiving yards throughout his 19 game Tech career.

J.J Sparkman:

Coming off of his impressive performance in the Liberty Bowl, Sparkman looks to become a vital part of the Red Raider offense in 2022 after his freshman season that saw him catch two touchdowns. Sparkman, like Cleveland and Fouonji, will likely be in contention for one of the outside positions with his 6'4" frame.