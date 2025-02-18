Pass rusher Ryan Westrich talks Texas Tech interest

Bonduel (WI) HS defensive end Ryan Westrich was offered by Texas Tech last summer, and the 6-foot-6 pass rusher was able to make the long trek down to West Texas a couple weeks ago to take in Texas Tech's Junior Day.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Westrich to recap the visit and find out the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Other than Texas Tech, Westrich has also been offered by Central Michigan. In addition, he's taken visits to Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern among others.

... As a junior Westrich put up 90 tackles, 28 TFL's and 11 sacks. Offensively he contributed with 25 receptions for 351 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns while also adding 324 rushing yards and another 8 scores on the ground. Stats per wissports.net

... Following the season, Westrich was named All State at TE (honorable mention DE), All Region at defensive end and tight end, and All Packerland Conference First Team tight end and defensive end

... On the court Westrich is averaging 15.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while helping Bonduel to a 20-0 record this season

... Westrich is a standout for Bonduel's track and field program, setting personal records in the 100 Meters (11.51 seconds), 200 Meters (24.39 seconds), Shot Put (49' 8.5"), Discus (142' 5") this past spring. He also runs for Bonduel's 4x200 and 4x400 Relay teams.

Texas Tech Junior Day: "The visit went great. The coaching staff was really nice. Their facilities were also amazing. The visit was really good, I got to talk a lot with the coaching staff, in particular coach (Zarnell) Fitch and some other coaches. The entire environment was great, the coaching staff was great and I really enjoyed the visit."