Shallowater OT Kasen Long decided he wanted to stay close to home when he committed to Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders last September. Of course, that wasn't the only reason he chose the Red Raiders, but it was still good news for everyone.

Living about 15 minutes from Tech, Long had visited the Red Raiders before, but this time he was there for an official visit this weekend.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to recap his visit.

What you need to know...

... Long committed to the Red Raiders on September 25. He had interests from Oklahoma, Texas, TCU, and others.

... He is rated as a 5.6, three-star recruit and was named to the District 2-3A First Team.

... He also plays basketball and competes in track and field for the Mustangs. He set a personal record last spring in the discus with a throw of 95' 7", per athletic.net.

Official visit recap: "We had an amazing time! We got to enjoy delicious food, explore the campus and Lubbock, and we got to meet some of the new recruits and players. One of the weekend's highlights was hanging out and playing games with the recruits and players at coach McGuire's house.

This visit was different from the others. They spoil you with crazy things, and instead of cramming into a bus, they have an SUV for each recruit and their family."

His connection with Coach Dave Martin: "It's awesome!! The coach I talked to the most was coach (Dave) Martin. He was my coach host, and he and his family are just amazing people. The hospitality they had was unreal."