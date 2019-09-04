Sophomore wide receiver Dalton Rigdon had quite the week leading up to last Saturday’s 45-10 win over Montana State.

Rigdon was one of eight athletes on the Red Raider football team to be put on scholarship last Monday night. When game day came around, Rigdon didn’t disappoint.

On Texas Tech’s first drive, sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman hit Rigdon four of the eight pass attempts alone and ended up finishing a career day with six catches for 62 yards.

“It’s really a dream come true,” Rigdon said. “I told my parents before I came to Tech I would work and earn a scholarship, and they believed in me 100 percent. Being able to make that phone call to them was amazing. Then, having them come out and see all my hard work finally pay off on the field as well (last Saturday) was great.”

Like Rigdon, transfers Xavier White and McLane Mannix made some plays against Montana State. White led the way with 105 yards on five catches and a touchdown, while Mannix reeled in four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown as well.

Rigdon refers to that group as “the big three.”

“We’re all smaller-town kids,” Rigdon said. “We grew up in this area, so we think a lot alike, and we’re really kind of the same people. Everyday we just go to work, and we push each other. We just want each other to get better. We continually talk about routes and where we were successful, where we weren’t successful, how all three of us can be better from that. So, really we just all learn from each other.”

Rigdon credits head coach Matt Wells for coming to Lubbock and establishing the culture.

“He’s pretty awesome, man,” Rigdon said. “I mean you can see it on the walls in here. You got values and plan to win. Those are the two things when we go into game day we say, ‘If we follow these two, our core values and our plan to win, there’s not a team that can stop us.’ He just preaches that to us, preaches to us being a blue-collar guy, you know. Going to work every day, day in and day out. It’s really motivating.”

With Tech opening the week as a 34.5-point favorite over UTEP, Rigdon will look to keep making his dream his reality.

“It really meant a lot to me,” Rigdon said, “for my family mainly because I told them before I got here that I was going to earn my way, if they would trust me that, you know, I would get it done. So, (Saturday) I was finally able to show them, ‘I’ve done it. I told you all I was going to do it,’ and it took longer than I wanted to, but I just kept working and kept grinding, kept at it, you know. Here we are now.”