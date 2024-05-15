2025 Midlothian (TX) offensive guard Nelson McGuire is up to nine total Division 1 offers despite being new to his position, and the sport in general. A quick look at his junior season highlights will show every clip of him playing on the defensive side of the ball, not the offensive line.

Despite that, college coaches are intrigued by his 6-foot-5, 290 pound frame and have flocked to the DFW area high school to recruit the rising senior.

One of the programs heavily in the mix in Texas Tech, which offered earlier this month. McGuire then quickly scheduled his official visit to Lubbock, reciprocating the interest from the staff.

RedRaiderSports caught up with McGuire to talk about his reaction to the offer, his upcoming visit plans, decision timeline and more.

What you need to know...

... Other than Texas Tech, other programs to have offered to date include Arkansas State, Boston College, Houston, Louisiana, Memphis, North Texas, Texas State and UTEP

... McGuire helped lead his Midlothian Panthers to a 8-3 record in 2023

... On the track McGuire throws the Shot Put where he set a personal record throw of 36 feet this spring

... McGuire also plays basketball. He competed with AAU program Dallas Showtyme last summer.

Overall recruitment: "I feel like I'm handling it really well. I feel like I have some good offers I would like to commit to also, there's some offers I would like to go to school at. I don't feel like it's exactly where I want it to be right now, I want more, better, like higher-up offers and I want to build better relationships with coaches also."

Offers that are standing out to him: "Texas State, Texas Tech and Boston College right now."