NOW WHAT? Red Raiders have to turn the page & show progress

Ok, so now what?

What’s the next step for this Texas Tech team that for three weeks flirted with stepping to the forefront as a potential surprise team nationally to one that got flattened by a Texas Longhorns team that suddenly seemed to have all the answers?

This week figures to be an important crossroads in the Red Raiders’ 2021 season and maybe for a few future seasons if answering those questions aren’t tackled a whole lot better than they managed against Bijan Robinson.

70-35. No need to let it soak in because it’s sitting there like a gaping wound right now for Texas Tech fans who are going to have to hear for years about Texas hanging up its most-ever points against the Red Raiders.

So, now what?

Hard as it might be to turn the page for a restless and angry-all-over-again fan base, that’s precisely what the Texas Tech players and coaches have to do this week, and that process began on what you can only assume was a tougher-than-usual “tell-the-truth” Sunday. No other choice, really because that bell ain’t gonna get unrung – not until the Red Raiders get their next shot at the Longhorns.

There has been and will be venom spewed in the direction of the coaches, which, as usual, is somewhat misdirected, but understandable in this situation. There was unquestionably some stubbornness in play as UT’s offense churned out one touchdown drive after another on the way to the unexpected bludgeoning. Not much adjusting or tweaking.

At some point, though, players have to shoulder a large share of accountability for being on the field and not making plays they have been trained to make. To borrow a phrase a lot of coaches love to toss around … those guys are on scholarship, too.

If it helps you get through the next several days, be as pissed off as you want at Matt Wells, Keith Patterson and whoever else. They get paid well to be lightning rods and to the credit of both men, they will stand up and take the slings and arrows. Don’t confuse your anger with believing you know this team better than those two and the other coaches, though. Those guys are much more keenly aware of the shortcomings and problems than you, me or anybody else who thinks otherwise.

You might want to wait on that angst a little, though – let it smolder some – to see how the Red Raiders respond this week and moving forward. Because this is when effective coaching has to kick in more than ever.

If you have read enough of what I write, you might’ve picked up on the fact that I don’t get too caught up in dwelling on what has happened. I focus more on what you do with it afterward. That absolutely applies here. The Texas game is done and nothing about that day can be erased. Turn the page and see what lies ahead.

Which is exactly where the Texas Tech coaches and players have to be right now mentally. Does one butt-thumping become a second sub-par performance? Or do the coaches set a toughen-up tone this week in practice, help their guys clean up some glaring issues and come up with a scheme to put them in better positions? And can the players convert humility into improvements?

Keep in mind, the Red Raiders could do a dramatic about-face this week and still not come out with a win. West Virginia is an equally as wounded animal that will be playing at home and be just as rankled as you hope Texas Tech players will be. Makes for an interesting contrast of motivations for sure.

But the Red Raiders can take some massive steps in the right direction by showing improvement – win or lose.

Better tackling, particularly on first contact. An uptick in intensity on defense. A better team-wide sense of urgency. And protecting Henry Colombi, Donovan Smith and whoever else might step on the field at quarterback while Tyler Shough’s broken collarbone heals.

Not to go all coachspeak, but Texas Tech must get better at the two pillars of football this week – blocking and tackling – and then fill in the gaps around those two elements.

There is way too much season left to reach for a panic button or white flag. Your team got knocked out cold in less-than-flattering fashion and it stings. But that memory will fade – probably not completely, but in increments – if the Red Raiders can pull together and stack solid performances as the season unfolds.

First things, first, though – what now this week? That’s the immediate question and challenge that Texas Tech has to answer.