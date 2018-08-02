The Notebook: Kingsbury takes podium at Texas Tech Media Day
Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury started off Texas Tech Media Day with a 23-minute press conference where he touched on various things about the team, the quarterback situation, play calling a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news