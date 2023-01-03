Texas Tech fell to No. 3 Kansas at home on Tuesday, ending a 29-game winning streak at the United Supermarkets Arena for Tech.

The Red Raiders were in for a fight with the Jayhawks, and they got one. After jumping out to an early lead in the first half, Kansas clawed back with ridiculously efficient three-point shooting from Dujuan Harris, a 37.5 percent shooter from long-range this season, who led the way with 18 points and 5 three-pointers.

The Jayhawks were able to find the open three all night long, something that they were able to do to coach Adams’ no-middle look last season in Lawrence. Kansas shot the ball at a 45 percent clip from deep on Tuesday.

Jalen Wilson was effective for the Jayhawks with 14 points, as he always is. While Kansas’ best three-point shooter, Gradey Dick, was held quiet for most of the night.

Kevin McCullar’s return didn’t prove to be a beautiful night statistically for the senior as he provided seven points on ineffective shooting along with a couple of bad turnovers.

Tech’s defensive rebounding wasn’t to head coach Mark Adams’ usual expectation, and it cost the Red Raiders, giving up 11 offensive rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Kevin Obanor was back to his old self after a blip against the Horned Frogs pitching in 26 points and seven rebounds.

Pop Isaacs was once again uber-important with so many clutch three-pointers and a few big buckets down the stretch.

The Red Raiders had the chance to win the game, but an important no-call on a driving Isaacs did them in.

Tech will look to bounce back against Oklahoma at home on Saturday.